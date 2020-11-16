Caddick Construction has been appointed to start work on the Warrington Youth Zone project, which will bring state-of-the-art sports and social facilities to young people from across local area.

Construction will begin on the £6.9 million facility, designed by Seven Architecture, later this month. It is being delivered by national charity OnSide Youth Zones which has created a network of Youth Zones across the country. These provide unrivalled facilities for young people to go to and enjoy arts, sports, learn new skills, or just meet friends and have someone to talk to.

Located in the stadium quarter next to the University Technical College (UTC) off Dallam Lane, Warrington Youth Zone will offer an indoor climbing wall, 3G kick pitch, four court sports hall, dance and drama studio, training kitchen, arts and crafts space, fully equipped gym, music room with recording studio and enterprise suite. Once fully open, more than 20 activities will be on offer for up to 250 young people every night of the week.

Warrington Youth Zone will be OnSide’s 12th new Youth Zone project and follows the recently opened Hideout Youth Zone in Gorton, in East Manchester.

Adam Poyner, Head of Construction for OnSide Youth Zones, said “It’s great to see another Youth Zone project join OnSide’s ever-growing network of much-needed Youth Zone facilities across the country, which provide opportunities and raise aspirations for young people from all backgrounds.”

Ian Threadgold, Managing Director of Caddick Construction NW said: “The Youth Zone is specially designed to stand out and provide a visible landmark that will attract and inspire the young people who will enjoy and benefit from the many activities. It is a 21st Century facility that is so far removed from the old youth clubs we probably remember growing up with.”

The project team consists of Seven Architecture, HL Engineers, Hurstwood Environmental Consulting and Walker Sime.