New 12,000 sq. ft. office building to be built in South Shields will become the towns new relocated Jobcentre Plus.

GMI Construction Group has announced that it has been awarded a contract by long-time customer and urban regeneration specialist Muse Developments to construct a new 12,000 sq. ft. office for the Department for Work and Pensions in South Shields.

The contract will see construction of a new purpose-built BREEAM ‘Very good’ rated building which will serve as the town’s new relocated Jobcentre Plus.

Approved by South Tyneside Council It will feature as part of the wider repurposing of South Shields town centre. The scheme will see the current branch in Barrington Street moved to the new purpose-built facility on Mile End Road.

Talking about the instruction Lee Powell GMI Divisional Managing Director said: “We are pleased to have been awarded this important new build contract by Muse Developments and to continue GMI’s successful partnership and affinity with them. We are also pleased to be working with the DWP for the first time and to be delivering for South Tyneside Council.

This project compliments our portfolio of completed public sector office buildings including the successful delivery of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s 200,000 sq ft state of the art civic centre and offices, as well as the award winning 33 Wellington Street office building in Leeds for our client Lancashire County Council, a building that is more noticeable as law firm Walker Morris’ headquarters. We look forward to delivering the project on time and on budget and working with the full project team.”

Muse – one of the UK’s best at delivering transformational town and city centre regeneration – has been working with South Tyneside Council to deliver the council’s 365 Regeneration masterplan, which has brought forward two statement schemes; the South Shields Interchange, and the National Centre for the Written Word – The Word.

David Wells, regional director at Muse Developments, said: “Everyone involved with the South Shields scheme has been working tirelessly to make sure the scheme delivers for our partners at the council and the DWP and we’re delighted to get approval for the new facilities.

“This building is key to our collective ambition to deliver a new repurposed town centre. Working collaboratively with South Tyneside Council, we’ll continue to transform the town centre, driving both economic and social prosperity for all and importantly bringing a new vibrancy to South Shields. We look forward to once again working with our trusted partner GMI”

The scheme is anticipated to start on site later in the year, with a 12-month build programme.