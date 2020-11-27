Work has begun on the first phase of the refurbishment project to modernise Stockport College, with new buildings and upgraded teaching facilities.

Delivered for The Trafford College Group, the scheme first gained planning consent from Stockport Council in 2018, and will see major improvement works across the campus, resulting in an enhanced learning environment for students, staff, and visitors.

The plans include the construction of a new arts building within the shell of the former arts department, together with the refurbishment of Vernon Tower to provide new teaching accommodation.

“Following extensive feedback from students, staff and local residents, we are pleased to say that work has now begun on the revitalisation of Stockport College. After what has been a challenging year, this project is just the boost we need to help us meet our goals for the college in 2021 and beyond, and we look forward to sharing updates with staff, students and the wider community as building progresses,” said Michelle Leslie, vice principal of corporate services at The Trafford College Group.

Classes will continue on-site for the duration of the works, with the college remaining fully operational outside of the site boundary. Seddon is completing the project on behalf of The Trafford College Group, with work expected to complete in July 2021.

In the wake of a second lockdown across England, and as has been the case throughout the pandemic, Seddon is taking extra steps to ensure health and safety is a priority on-site. Work on phase one – which is valued at £7.1m – will continue with social distancing and improved hygiene measures in place to protect staff and contractors.

Seddon has also teamed up with The Trafford College Group to offer places for five apprentices, including a quantity surveyor, assistant site manager, joiner, painter, and a plumber. Partners on the project include Project3 architects, WSP planners, Planit-IE, Abacus CM, Rider Levett Bucknall, Hydrock and CBO Transport.

“Stockport College is part of the town’s fabric, offering fantastic educational opportunities for local young people in open space that both students and visitors can enjoy. For both us and The Trafford College Group it was vitally important that the campus be updated to a high standard to attract new talent and create a modern, vibrant campus that would benefit all. Work is progressing well, and we look forward to completing ahead of the 2021/22 academic year,” added John Shannon, divisional director at Seddon.