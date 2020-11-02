Midlands contractor G F Tomlinson has completed the latest phase of works on the expansion and renovation of King Edward VI School in Lichfield, Staffordshire.

Comprising two phases of works led by G F Tomlinson for Staffordshire County Council under the Staffordshire Construction framework, the project involves the delivery of a new extension to an existing building, as well as the construction of a new modular building to provide essential replacement teaching spaces at the co-educational comprehensive for pupils aged 11 to 18.

Phase one, which is progressing well, is expected to be complete in spring 2021, and involves the construction of a new three-storey extension on the site of a former swimming pool, which has been closed for over ten years.

The extension will provide the school with enhanced teaching and auxiliary spaces, as well as an administration area on the lower ground floor, which will be the location of the school’s new student services area.

Phase two started in spring this year and is now complete – works involved the demolition of the existing accommodation buildings, replacing them with a brand new standalone modern modular structure to provide enhanced science laboratory teaching facilities.

This is the second contract secured by G F Tomlinson through the Staffordshire Construction framework for Staffordshire County Council, led by Entrust Property Services, and follows the successful delivery of the £5.2m Poppyfields Primary School in Cannock last summer, as part of a major housing development in the area.

Building on a winning collaboration following Poppyfields Primary School, G F Tomlinson once again appointed Arc Partnership to provide architectural and engineering services for works at King Edward VI School. Ideal Modular, part of G F Tomlinson’s existing supply chain, was also appointed to deliver the modular element of this project.

During the course of the construction works, G F Tomlinson has been looking to engage with both staff and students at the school. Once COVID-19 guidelines allow, the site management team will perform virtual live site tours for the school to report project progress and allow them to raise any queries they have.

Chris Flint, director of G F Tomlinson, said: “We are pleased to have completed the latest phase of this project for our client Staffordshire County Council. The works are providing the school with a much-needed renovation, by removing older buildings and replacing them with brand new, optimised teaching spaces and facilities. These important changes to the school will maximise the space and have a positive impact on the overall experience of both the pupils and the staff.

“We continue to enjoy productive partnerships with Staffordshire County Council, Arc Partnership and Entrust Property Services, as well as all of our local supply chain partners on the framework, and look forward to seeing the next phase of the renovation at King Edward VI School progress over the coming months.”

County Councillor Jonathan Price, Cabinet Member for Education said: “Ensuring we can meet the needs of local parents and provide enough school places to accommodate increased demand is incredibly important. Once finished, the work to King Edwards will enable the school to expand by 150 pupils by September 2021. It’s really good to see this stage of the construction completed, and it has already transformed the look of the school whilst creating extra space for staff and pupils.”

John Doherty, CEO of Entrust Support Services, said: “We are delighted to have project managed the construction of the new teaching facilities at King Edward VI School. This has been a complex project which we are proud to have worked on alongside our partners G F Tomlinson, Staffordshire County Council and the school. We are confident these new spaces will support pupil’s learning for a long time to come.”

Jane Rutherford, headteacher at King Edward VI School, said: “We are delighted to be moving in to our new science accommodation in November and by Easter 2021, the staff and students will also benefit from new teaching accommodation for History and refurbished areas linked to Art, Drama and Geography.

“The support from Staffordshire County Council in providing 21st century facilities for our students and the partnership with the project team at Entrust has been hugely important to us. G F Tomlinson has undertaken a complex project, delivered while we have over 1500 students on site and we cannot speak highly enough of this working partnership. Our students and staff are looking forward to our new and improved working environment.”

Staffordshire County Council is leading this project, with project management from ENTRUST, G F Tomlinson acting as main contractors and Arc partnership acting as architect and structural engineer.