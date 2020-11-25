The head of Able UK has said today that its marine energy park development on the River Humber is ‘uniquely placed’ to deliver the ambition for the UK to become a world leader in wind energy set out by the Prime Minister today.

Speaking to the Conservative Party conference Boris Johnson announced £160m to upgrade ports and factories for building turbines to help the country ‘build back greener’, create 2,000 jobs in construction and support 60,000 more.

Said Able UK Executive Chairman Pater Stephenson “That the Prime Minister, even in these difficult times, chooses to focus on the burgeoning offshore wind sector is proof positive that the Government is seeing the bigger picture and wishes to grasp this singular but time limited opportunity.

“Of course, the reality is that before we can talk about manufacturing and maximising UK content, we need to put the building blocks in place and the fully consented Able Marine Energy Park (AMEP) is uniquely placed to deliver the ideal UK solution. Working closely with a number if Government departments we are committed to bringing this development to fruition.

“We are at varying stages of negotiation with a number of manufacturers who clearly recognise the strength of the UK’s offshore wind sector and who, just as significantly, are fully embracing the need to establish a new ‘world-scale’ industrial cluster on the Humber.”

“Only last month the Korean manufacturer SeAH confirmed that it had signed an exclusive Memorandum of Understanding with AMEP to establish what would be the UK’s first large-scale monopile production facility.”