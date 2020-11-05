Manchester-based Hollins Homes is celebrating after reaching its 100th completion, following continued business growth and an increased demand for homes due to the stamp duty holiday.

House builder Hollins Homes builds with traditional values and a common sense approach and since it was formed by Mark Chadwick in 2015, it has delivered 100 homes across three developments in Lancashire and Shropshire.

The company, and its development arm Hollins Strategic Land, works closely with chartered landscape architect and environmental planner, Influence, and credits the firm for enabling its success with its specialist expertise on planning applications, planning appeals and landscape and visuals matters.

With Hollins Homes now active on three further sites across the country, and further schemes in the pipeline for 2021 and beyond, it is planning to expand its site teams with at least two new hires per site going forward.

The 100th completion took place on its Whitchurch development – ‘The Orchards’ – in Shropshire and was the final home to sell on the 50-home scheme.

From the outset, Hollins Homes has been bold in its approach and successful in offering a quality product for home owners. Its first scheme in 2015 was in Fulwood, Lancashire, and at 24 homes was a significant development for a new house builder.

Based on King Street in Manchester, Hollins Homes has an active pipeline of schemes and ambitious delivery targets of 55 homes delivered by April 2021, 100 in April 2022 and 150 by April 2023.

Managing director Mark Chadwick, said: “Reaching this milestone is a real joy and testament to the whole team’s dedication to crafting quality homes, that are centred around our customers and the surrounding environment.

“Following many years in development, when I started Hollins Homes just five years ago, it was very much based on a desire to create homes that buyers were proud of, and our focus on personalisation of properties to the customer and carefully creating welcoming new communities is what has enabled the company to thrive.

“Myself and the team are proud of what we have achieved and to hand over our 100th home to a happy customer was wonderful.

“We have a number of exciting developments in various stages across the country and it is the team at Influence that has really enabled much of our progress. We have worked with them from the outset and its landscape and planning expertise and sound counsel are invaluable to us, and they are a key partner of Hollins Homes.

“We are looking forward to the next chapter; delivering desirable and well-placed homes and welcoming new members to our team.”

Hollins Homes has experienced good sales throughout but has seen numbers rise due to the additional desire to move during the current stamp duty holiday.

The company now has active developments in Shropshire, Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Lancashire and is continuing to assess new modern methods of construction, to deliver homes more efficiently and sustainably.

Managing director of landscape architecture firm Influence, Sara Boland, said: “Hollins Homes has quickly become a leader in creating sought-after homes and what it has achieved in five years is impressive.

“Our work for Hollins Strategic Land and Hollins Homes is an all-round service and encompasses the full suite of our services; from outline planning applications, landscape and visual matters, planning appeals through to discharging the landscape reserve matters and conditions.

“In particular, the projects in Lancashire have cemented the wider relationship between us and Hollins Strategic Land, as we originally acted to support the planning applications – which ultimately led to the success on the detail of the schemes.

“Our work complements that of Hollins Homes and enables it to deliver good levels of public open space, new wildlife corridors and good connectivity that enhances the communities they create. We are pleased to be on this journey with Hollins Homes and to be working together on projects for years to come.”

Influence operate across the UK from offices in London and Nottinghamshire and provide specialist landscape architecture, urban design, environment planning and expert witness services.