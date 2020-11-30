Works to restore and convert a Grade II listed rectory building into separate homes and build new executive properties within its grounds in Clifton Village are progressing well, with two houses now sold and five available to purchase.

Expected for completion in February 2021, works on the Rectory Mews development as it is known, are being led by Tomlinson Homes, a division of the G F Tomlinson Group, and will see the previously derelict Old Rectory site, which dates back to the mid-1700s, restored and converted into a prominent gateway residential feature in the sought-after Clifton Village in Nottinghamshire.

The Old Rectory, once home to the Rector of Clifton, is a typical Georgian style building with South facing garden elevations, and the property still retains its original square stairwell with wooden cantilever stairs and large purpose-built rooms. Along with its boundary wall, it occupies a prime position in Clifton Village.

Once finished, Rectory Mews will comprise four luxury homes within the Old Rectory building, each with its own entrance, outdoor space and garden, and within the beautifully landscaped grounds – three new executive properties will be built with garden facing elevations, accessed through a private gated driveway.

Homes within the Old Rectory conversion include The Gatehouse – a three-bedroom property and The Cottage – a two-bedroom property, which are both currently sold subject to contract. The Rectory – a five-bedroom property with reinstalled period features and views into the garden and The Lodge – a four-bedroom property, are both still available for purchase.

Sat within the exclusive grounds – the three new executive detached homes will include two five-bedroom properties – Beech House and Oak House, and Cedar House – a six-bedroom property, all of which are currently for sale. The stunning new build properties boast ample living spaces, with garages, security gated access and private sun lounges.

Tomlinson Homes has worked closely with the local community and Nottinghamshire County Council’s conservation team for all restoration works, and all properties are fitted with high spec fixtures and fittings, including Burbidge kitchens sourced locally from Design Time in West Bridgford and bathrooms from Roca, and Villeroy and Boch.

All interior design has been inspired by the location of the development and the new build properties have been named after trees within the grounds. The development is superbly positioned in close proximity to major employers such as Boots, Experian and both universities, with easy access to major travel routes including the M1, Beeston Station and Nottingham Parkway Station which has regular trains to London and East Midlands Airport.

Siman Preston, group property manager at Tomlinson Homes, said: “Works are progressing seamlessly at Rectory Mews – which once complete, will be an iconic residential development within the highly desirable Clifton Village.

“The stunning restoration and conversion of the once derelict building will be a prominent feature of the village, giving it the entrance it so rightly deserves after so long.

“As well as the two properties already sold, we have had a great amount of interest in the remaining five homes and encourage buyers to register their interest for viewings with haart if they would like to look around, which is highly recommended. With the stamp duty ending in March next year, buyers can qualify for a reduction in stamp duty if they act within this timescale.”

Tomlinson Homes is working alongside Nottinghamshire County Council’s conservation team, with a number of local companies to deliver this scheme, utilising workforce in the local area.