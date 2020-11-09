A stunning selection of luxury homes near Market Bosworth, hailed as “Leicestershire’s finest new residences”, have officially gone on sale for more than £18m.

The 19 bespoke homes are being built by four times “House Builder of the Year” Springbourne Homes at their exclusive ten acre Hornsey Rise site in Bosworth Road, Wellsborough.

Now the award-winning developer has teamed up with the area’s premier estate agent, Alexanders, to sell the stylish, architect-designed properties.

Alexanders’ senior partner Tom Smith said: “We are proud and excited to have been instructed by Springbourne Homes to market their fabulous Hornsey Rise site which, in our opinion, offers Leicestershire’s finest new residences and some of the most exceptional new homes in the Midlands.

“This exclusive development is in the heart of the countryside, with panoramic views in all directions and even boasts its own private three acre woodland with walking trails for the sole use of residents.

“All the properties sit on substantial plots and have been cleverly designed for modern day living and working, with fast, fibre optic broadband wired into all habitable rooms and with most of the houses offering a separate, home office option.

“It all contributes to making Hornsey Rise a special development, one with so many benefits that it allows buyers the perfect opportunity to live, work and play in the comfort of an elegant, new home set in an idyllic location.

“There’s no doubt about it – working from home has never looked so good.”

Working remotely has certainly soared as a result of the current Covid-19 pandemic with many company offices across the UK being shut in a bid to stop the spread of the killer virus.

Springbourne Homes chairman Adrian Burr believes many of those workers will never return to their office desks, but continue to work remotely instead and says his new homes have been designed to accommodate the change in working practices.

He explained: “Some firms have already announced that they’re ready to allow an increasing number of staff to work remotely in future, which means there’s a growing amount of people now requiring a dedicated office space at home.

“At Hornsey Rise we’re offering just that. We’re delivering agile, flexible homes which provide the option to create a designated home office for work and/or for study.”

Burr describes the desirable development as his “best-ever” site with his hi-tech homes replacing the former Hornsey Rise Care Home, which closed in 2012 and quickly became a target for arsonists and vandals.

The Springbourne boss added: “Hornsey Rise is the jewel in the crown of the Springbourne portfolio and is without doubt the best-ever development in the company’s 26 history.

“There has been keen interest already but we’re expecting a real surge of interest now that we have commissioned Alexanders to officially market this prestigious site.

“It’s a premier development in the region so naturally we wanted the area’s premier estate agents to take it to market with us and we’re looking forward to welcoming our first buyers to Hornsey Rise in time for Christmas.”

The new 3,4 and 5 bedroom homes range in price from £570,000 to £1,365,000 with completion anticipated between December 2020 and mid 2021.

For more information on the Hornsey Rise development and Springbourne Homes visit: www.springbournehomes.co.uk

For more information on Alexanders estate agents, visit: www.alexanders-estates.com