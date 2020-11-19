National-contractor Tolent has handed over a new £12.5m student accommodation scheme on Burley Street in Leeds.

Known as Union, the development has created 87 extremely spacious and thoroughly modern studio apartments within easy walking distance of both the University of Leeds and Leeds Beckett University, as well as Leeds city centre.

Built on behalf of Burley Place Ltd (BPL), the seven storey building used 5,700 tonnes of concrete and over 55,000 bricks to create its structure.

John Currie, regional director for Tolent, said: “Union has been a fantastic project to work on and our teams can be really proud of what they have achieved. We’ve completed over 3,000 student accommodation schemes across several major cities including Leeds, York, Newcastle, Liverpool and Manchester and this project is another fantastic development to put our name to.

“This was our first project with BPL and having received such positive feedback on the quality and collaborative working on site, we hope to work with the team again in the future.”

All the apartments benefit from en-suite luxury bathrooms, modern kitchens, entertaining space, double beds, contemporary furniture, flat screen TVs and high-speed fibre optic internet. The development also includes several wheelchair friendly apartments.

Hamze Idriss, managing director of Burley Place Ltd, said: “Union will set a new benchmark in terms of the standard of accommodation on offer and the lifestyle students who live here will enjoy.

“Every apartment has been specifically designed to combine spacious living areas with their own high quality kitchens and luxury bathrooms. There is also a superb range of facilities within the development, including a gym, gaming areas, and large communal lounges and kitchens where students can relax and socialise. As a result, it’s proving very popular with students who are already reserving apartments to move into from the UK and overseas.”

In addition, Co-op has opened a handy convenience store on the ground floor.

Tolent has worked across the central region of the UK since 1990, delivering a variety of contracts from industrial, leisure and more recently student accommodation.

Projects ongoing in the area include the £34m build-to-rent residential scheme on Sweet Street in Leeds. Working on behalf of property developer Oakapple Group, the development known as Fabrik is part of the Holbeck Urban Village in the south bank area of the city and includes a mix of 216 one, two and three bedroom rental apartments.