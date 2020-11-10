Leading consulting engineer Howard Ward Associates (HWA) has assisted in the completion of phase one of The Oaks – a significant student development close to the University of Warwick.

The building, known as Oaks 1, is located less than a kilometre from the University of Warwick to the south west of Coventry city centre, and was developed by McLaren Property, together with project managers Stace and Corstorphine + Wright Architects . The project was forward funded by Student Roost who now operate the Accommodation.

Formerly the site of an office building, Oaks 1 brings 378 new student rooms to the area in a mixture of 288 cluster bedrooms and 90 studios, which are within convenient walking distance of the university’s main campus.

The scheme also benefits from over 6,800 sq. ft. of amenity space; comprising an open plan common room and games room, gym and virtual training areas, study areas and social spaces, and has provided significant contributions towards the sustainable transport infrastructure in the area.

HWA supplied civil and structural engineering services from feasibility and planning stages to phase one of the project. Phases two and three which include two further buildings – Oaks 2 and Oaks 3 – is currently under construction, and would deliver a total of 1,000 student rooms and studios.

The Oaks is the only purpose-built student accommodation scheme adjacent to the University of Warwick.

Demolition works for phase one began in September 2018, with McLaren Construction starting the main build contract the following month. Completion was ahead of the expected completion date – ready for the 2020/21 academic year.

Dan Bailey, director at HWA, said: “We are pleased to be continuing our long-standing working relationship with McLaren Property and the rest of the supply team on this significant project in Coventry.

“As the only purpose-built, large-scale student accommodation in the area, this will provide much-needed, quality rooms and studios for students to enjoy as they attend the University of Warwick. The accommodation couldn’t be in a better location, bordering the main campus with everything students need within easy reach.

“We’re proud to be continuing our work in the Midlands, particularly in these challenging times, and look forward to seeing the next phase of the project progress.”

From its head office in Nottingham, HWA delivers construction engineering consultancy services across a range of sectors, including education, healthcare, emergency services, commercial and residential across the country.