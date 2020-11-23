The first phase of luxury homes at the prestigious new Barton Quarter residential development, in conjunction with the Prince’s Foundation, is on track for completion early next year, with buyers able to move in from March 2021.

Situated on the 10-acre former site of Barton Transport in Chilwell, Beeston, the Barton Quarter will be a carefully designed new development of homes, facilities and two new public squares – embracing the heritage and residential character of the historic location.

Comprising four phases of works, the £12m first phase of homes is due for completion in March next year, and available house styles will include classically beautiful terraced properties, triple aspect end of terraced houses with grand facades, traditional style paired villas, detached large family homes, detached apartments and mews apartments.

Finished with generous floor to ceiling heights, all homes boast oversized front doors which are 50% larger than a standard front door and classic design sash windows, hand carved and bespoke cornices, brackets and mouldings.

The first phase of the development fronts Queens Road West and the Chilwell High Road with two, three and four bedroom properties available, ranging from £335,000 for a two-bed mews apartment, £365,000 to £430,000 for a three-bed home and £440,000 to £520,000 for a four-bed home. Help to Buy is also available on all properties.

The scheme is being developed in conjunction with the Prince’s Foundation – a prestigious built environment charity founded by the Prince of Wales that focuses on developing better urban design and communities, in collaboration with Ben Pentreath Architects – one of the country’s leading classical architects, and Stockbridge Land – a specialist team with 80 years’ collective experience working to procure, design and build unique developments across the UK.

FHP Living has been appointed as a joint selling agent on the scheme with Knight Frank Birmingham, and interested parties can contact Steve Parker, Natasha Goodman or Will Hargreaves at FHP for information and viewings.

An upcoming sought-after destination for a range of buyers – plans for the Barton Quarter have been developed through close engagement with the local Beeston community and Broxtowe Borough Council – with a vision to creating a mix of house sizes and styles, built with an attention to detail and generous gardens, benefitting from excellent transport links and access to nature.

The development as a whole will provide a new substantial residential quarter for Nottingham and an important anchor for the west end of the vibrant Chilwell High Road with its independent bars and restaurants, which is part of the overall regeneration of a gateway site to Beeston town centre.

Situated just a ten-minute walk from Beeston town centre and its amenities including Tesco, Lidl and Boots, Barton Quarter is close to a range of major employers in the region including Queens Medical Centre, University of Nottingham, Boots and Experian. Beeston station is a 12-minute walk away providing regular services to local hubs including Nottingham, Leicester and Derby, as well as other services to Birmingham, Cardiff and London St Pancras – of which there are 38 daily trains, with the quickest journey being one hour and 32 minutes.

It’s a two-minute walk to the tramline which runs from Chilwell High Road, with regular services to the University of Nottingham Campus, Nottingham Trent University, Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham Railway Station and the city centre, as well as Toton Lane Park & Ride.

Steve Parker, director at FHP Living, said: “Situated in a prime location in a highly sought-after area of Nottingham, which is currently a hot zone of regeneration, Barton Quarter provides a rich mix of unique and beautiful homes to suit a range of buyer requirements. With architecture drawing from the best of the Regency period, inspired by early development in The Park, with mews streets and townhouses, there is a real opportunity for all types of buyers to find what they are looking for in an ideal central area of Nottingham.

“Once the historic site of Barton Transport, one of the oldest bus companies in Western Europe dating back to 1908 in Nottinghamshire – the new development on Queens Road West and the Chilwell High Road, is in close proximity to Beeston town centre’s amenities, with great travel links and close connections to neighbouring parts of the area, including both universities and major employers.

“We are incredibly pleased with the levels of interest and number of viewings already, and we look forward to showing interested potential buyers these beautiful properties. Buyers of phase one will be able to move in by the end of March and will have no stamp duty to pay.”

David Hargreaves, founder of FHP Living, said: “There is nothing like Barton Quarter in Nottingham or for miles around. The design, detailing and quality of homes is second to none, with the feeling of a grand Regency square.”

Ben Bolgar, design director for Stockbridge Land said “We are delighted to have been so welcomed by the local community through the design workshops we ran and really hope that what we have delivered is not only true to our word but surpasses expectations. We believe if you design and build places with care and beauty then they will enhance a local area and provide part of both the Barton and Beeston heritage for centuries to come.”

Kim Hitch, director of projects at The Prince’s Foundation, said: “The keenly-anticipated development of Barton Quarter really effectively reflects The Prince’s Foundation’s commitment to creating sustainable harmonious communities.

“We are pleased to have worked with the land owner, developer, and local community to bring to life in built form our traditional principles in making beautiful places. We hope that the community-led approach in this development — whereby the land owner prioritised leaving a sustainable community legacy over merely maximising profit and the developer engaged with local people to gauge opinion on the development — is adopted more widely in future.”