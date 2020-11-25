London-based property developer Mount Anvil is the first residential developer to achieve The Planet Mark New Development certification, reflecting its commitment to go beyond compliance to invest in a sustainable future for the built environment throughout the entire development process.

With its focus on design excellence and creating the highest quality end product, sustainability has been at the heart of Mount Anvil’s business strategy for many years. Its inhouse design and planning teams ensure the company is driving the sustainability agenda so that it designs and delivers built environments that leave a positive legacy for future homeowners as well as existing local communities, businesses and other stakeholders.

As part of The Planet Mark’s partnership with educational charity the Eden Project, Mount Anvil has commissioned a sustainability outreach programme which will engage with a local primary schools through the New Development programme. This involves working with both pupils and staff to help children connect with and understand the importance of nature.

Mike Valmas, head of Pre-Construction, Energy and Sustainability at Mount Anvil, says

“Our commitment to The Planet Mark New Development certification aligns with our investment into measuring the ways we can maximise space and biodiversity while also reducing the environmental impact of a building. It’s a great partnership and one that demonstrates our ongoing commitment to deliver environmentally and economically sustainable places.

“As well as the positive benefits to climate change, our residents are at the heart of our work with The Planet Mark. We know that fuel poverty is a huge issue in London and so this focus leads to well insulated homes with a highly efficient energy provision, keeping energy affordable and in the process tackling fuel poverty and underpining positive health and wellbeing.

“We’re also really proud of our commitment to working with the local community. I’m excited to see us giving back to local schools as part of our sustainability outreach programme together with the Eden Project – whilst also being able to introduce further sustainability themes to our existing community engagement platform Makers & Mentors.”

Steve Malkin, CEO and founder of The Planet Mark, adds, “We’re delighted Mount Anvil is joining The Planet Mark as the first residential developer to achieve our New Development certification. Its heritage and longstanding commitment to deliver sustainability throughout its build process and usage means that carbon savings, energy performance as well as maintenance, running and end user costs are constantly being considered throughout the lifetime of the building. Its culture and stakeholder engagement resonates perfectly with The Planet Mark’s three-step process to certification, and the genuine passion for sustainability, demonstrated from the board right through to all of its employees, will ensure the company continues to deliver a legacy of positive change for the better.”

About The Planet Mark

The Planet Mark is an internationally recognised sustainability certification which recognises continuous progress, encourages action, and builds an empowered community of like-minded individuals. It is awarded to businesses, properties, new developments and projects that are committed to reducing their carbon emissions.

Together, building and construction is responsible for 39% of global carbon emissions. With operational emissions alone (from energy used to heat, cool and light buildings) accounting for up to 28%. Any New Development can have a significant impact on the environment, communities, and the people that it serves. At The Planet Mark we think that those impacts should always be positive.

The Planet Mark for New Development’s requires the measurement and reduction of whole-life carbon emissions, engagement of the supply chain and the inclusion of the local community. In this way every building from its design through to its operation can combat climate change, support biodiversity and contribute to the society that it serves.

The Planet Mark partners with the Eden Project, the educational charity and visitor destination in Cornwall that houses the largest rainforest in captivity, to deliver a schools programme that engages with local primary schools to work with both pupils and staff to help the children connect with and understand the importance of nature.

The Planet Mark is partnered with Cool Earth, the award-winning charity that works alongside indigenous villages to halt rainforest destruction, to protect an acre of rainforest for every new business certificate it delivers. Deforestation contributes up to 20 per cent global CO2 emissions. The only way to halt destruction is to align the future of the rainforest with the people best placed to protect it. This means placing forest in the hands of the people who rely on its survival for their survival.

As part of the New Development programme, companies will have the opportunity to work with the Eden Project to engage with a local primary school; working with pupils and staff to connect and understand nature. For more information please visit www.theplanetmark.com