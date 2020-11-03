Construction has started on the transformational development of 300 new homes and 60,000sqft of Grade A offices at Waterside, Leicester.

Housing developer, Keepmoat Homes is delivering the city centre regeneration scheme in partnership with Leicester City Council. Supported by Brackley Property Developments Ltd who are constructing the office accommodation, the partnership will redevelop the 18-acre brownfield site, located by the Grand Union Canal and River Soar, into a brand-new neighbourhood.

Featuring a mix of modern yet contemporary apartments along with 2-bedroom and 4-bedroom houses, the new development is aimed at working professionals aspiring for sustainable city living on the waterfront with an enviable urban design. In addition to the new homes, homebuyers will also benefit from new public green spaces and parks along with luxury office space and retail units, which are already underway.

As part of their commitment to the local community and the city of Leicester, Keepmoat Homes has pledged to support local people and help generate opportunities in training and employment through the use of sub-contractors, work placements and educational visits to the site, which will be delivered throughout the lifetime of the project.

Shaun Fielding, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Homes, said: “We are very excited to have started work on at Waterside. We have already received huge interest from potential homebuyers as the location alone, adjacent to High Cross but with a riverside setting is unique and highly appealing. We have worked collaboratively with the City’s design team to create a development of bespoke houses and apartments formed within an incredible urban layout which will be award winning, I have no doubt.

“This development means more to us than just delivering quality homes to the area. We are driven to make a big impact to the local community and deliver real value to real people, whether that’s through training and career opportunities or supporting local community groups and we are confident that the Waterside development will benefit not only the area, but the lives of those who choose to live there.”

City Mayor Peter Soulsby said: “The start of work on the first new homes as part of the Waterside regeneration project marks another milestone for this long-neglected part of the city.

“After several years of planning, negotiation and site preparation, our partnership with Keepmoat means that we can begin to see the transformation of this important part of the city into a thriving new neighbourhood.

“The regeneration of the Waterside area represents a tremendous opportunity for the city’s growth and future prosperity, by creating great new places to live, space for business to flourish and much better access to our beautiful riverside.”

Work at Waterside is expected to take six years, with the first homes becoming available to purchase in Summer 2021 and the sales centre and show homes will be available to view early Spring 2021.

The construction work will require some temporary closures of nearby towpaths to ensure public safety. These will be clearly signed, with diversion routes in place.