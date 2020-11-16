Construction works are progressing well on ‘The Yacht Club’ – an exclusive 81-home development on the banks of the river Trent, by Leeds-based developer KMRE Group Ltd.

Situated in a prime waterside location to the south of Trent Lane, The Yacht Club will offer residents panoramic views of the river and The Hook nature reserve in Lady Bay.

Within easy reach of Nottingham city centre and West Bridgford, The Yacht Club sits adjacent to the River Crescent, Pelham Waterside and Trent Basin residential schemes, in the rapidly changing Colwick area known as Riverside.

One, two and three-bedroom apartments are available, including penthouses, and prices start from £310,000 to £550,000. FHP Living has been appointed as the selling agent and interested parties can contact Steve Parker or Joe Hargreaves for information and viewings.

Just over a mile from the city centre, the contemporary development – which boasts all apartments with balcony’s looking on to the river – is already at 40% sold, and is on the site of the former Park Yacht Inn, located in one of the most peaceful riverside settings in the city.

In close proximity to Nottingham Forest F. C’s City Ground, Notts County Football Club on Meadow Lane and Trent Bridge Cricket Ground – the development sits in a great location for sports fans, whilst being closely situated to the amenities of the city and West Bridgford.

Speculative plans have been put forward for a pedestrian footbridge to be built over the River Trent in the next couple of years, to cater to the burgeoning waterside residential communities, linking the riverside area to Lady Bay.

Construction works involve a phased completion, with the first practical completion in March 2021, and a full handover of the site expected by summer 2021.

The development comprises three stand-alone buildings, with each of the 81 apartments benefitting from large panoramic windows and its own balcony or terrace, with stunning views up and down the river. Penthouses have distinctively larger living spaces with underfloor heating, superior tiled floors and sweeping terraces boasting optimal views of the River Trent and Nottingham skyline.

There will also be attractive outdoor spaces and footpaths along the river to the front of the buildings for residents to enjoy.

A show suite will be available for private viewings from the end of November, enabling interested buyers to get a glimpse into the exclusive waterside lifestyle that The Yacht Club has to offer. It will also provide the first opportunity for confirmed buyers to personalise and upgrade apartments – with bespoke options to choose from for interior décor, fixtures and fittings.

As well as sweeping riverside views, onsite parking for every apartment and vibrant outdoor communal spaces, all apartments will be finished to the finest quality, using high spec fixtures and fittings.

Kam Mogul, managing director at KMRE Group Ltd, said: “We are extremely proud to be delivering this flagship residential scheme, providing the finest quality spacious homes, many with panoramic views of the River Trent, in an idyllic waterside location.

“These homes boast unrivalled picturesque views of the water and the tranquil Hook nature reserve in Lady Bay, and are a pivotal part of the ongoing waterfront regeneration on the banks of the River Trent, offering a premium waterside living experience with a community feel, that really connects you with nature.

“During these challenging times, we remain completely committed to the Nottingham market and construction works at The Yacht Club are progressing on track, with the show home due to open in the next few weeks for appointments with interested buyers.”

“This is the first of our landmark ‘Southern Gateway’ developments in Nottingham, which also includes the 62-apartment Hindle House residential scheme.”

Steve Parker, director at the selling agent, FHP Living, said: “With stunning waterside views, in a serene yet central location, The Yacht Club will provide the ultimate waterside lifestyle.

“The development is in a great location on the banks of the river Trent and is within walking distance of local amenities, including East Point Retail Park – which includes an Aldi and Costa Coffee – and the beautiful Colwick Country Park. Within just five minutes’ drive is Victoria Retail Park, which boasts an M&S Foodhall, Next, Boots and many other popular retailers.”

Fellow director at FHP Living, David Hargreaves, said: “We are pleased to see how quickly the building works are now progressing, particularly through these difficult times of lockdown. Now more than ever people are looking for homes close to nature, with outside space and scope to work from home, and being on the banks of the river, there is an abundance of nature on your doorstep at The Yacht Club.

“The development is a welcome addition to the Riverside area and the team at FHP Living are looking forward to showing potential owner occupiers and investors around the new show suite shortly.”

For enquiries, please call FHP Living on 0115 8411155.