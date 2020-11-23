Barberry Industrial has today revealed plans to develop three high quality mid-box manufacturing/logistics units totaling 220,750 sq. ft at a prime West Midlands business park in a £28 million project.

Barberry’s proposals to build industrial/logistics units of 47,750 sq. ft, 62,000 sq. ft and 113,000 sq. ft at Hilton Cross Business Park, just off junction one of the M54 near Wolverhampton, would bring much-needed investment and jobs to the region.

The units will be built to exacting energy efficiency and sustainability levels, to include photovoltaic cells on the south facing slopes of the roof and provisions for electric charging points.

The West Midlands-based property investor and developer has been selected by landowner South Staffordshire Council as the preferred purchaser of the last two remaining plots on the well established Hilton Cross Business Park. Barberry has submitted a detailed planning application to South Staffordshire District Council.

Barberry Industrial development director and shareholder Jon Robinson said: “We are very pleased to announce that we have been selected as purchaser for this prime site at junction 1 of the M54 at Wolverhampton, based upon our track record and delivery of previous projects.

“We have submitted a detailed planning application this week for the development of three high quality manufacturing/logistics units, with a view to securing planning and enabling us to start construction on site in Q2 2021.

“We have an excellent working relationship with South Staffordshire Council and we are looking forward to working with them to deliver this prime motorway-connected manufacturing/logistics scheme of more than 227,750 sq. ft of self contained, high quality accommodation to help satisfy demand in the mid-box sector.”

Jon added: “We are confident that the quality of our development, combined with this excellent location will generate a great deal of interest from potential occupiers, catering for pent-up demand for both freehold and leasehold requirements and provide a logistics location for occupiers supplying into i54 on Junction 2 of the M54. We are also confident that this development will attract high quality occupiers, creating much-needed jobs for the region and attracting further investment to the region.”

South Staffordshire Council leader Councillor Brian Edwards M.B.E. said: “When the council acquired the land at Hilton Cross we were always very keen to see it developed to bring jobs and growth to South Staffordshire and, subject to planning permission, I’m delighted that this should hopefully be the case. With the proposed development at Hilton Cross, and other key employment sites, including some of our own developments, it really demonstrates this council’s commitment to the economic prosperity of this area and the benefits it will bring to businesses of all shapes and sizes”.

Grant Mitchell, assistant director enterprise and growth at South Staffordshire Council, said: “The council has worked positively with Barberry for some time to realise the potential of the two plots on Hilton Cross and it’s good to see such well-located quality employment land coming forward for development. The proposals will create much-needed jobs in difficult times and demonstrates the attractiveness of South Staffordshire that Barberry are keen to invest here and add to their already impressive portfolio.”

It’s been a busy year for Barberry. It recently announced it is developing a c.£38 million state-of-the-art precision engineering advanced manufacturing and design facility for a global leader in Military and commercial engine controls systems in Gloucestershire. The 184,000 sq. ft centre of excellence for Moog’s Aircraft Controls Segment will be built on a 10-acre site at Ashchurch, Tewkesbury. It is believed to be one of the biggest deals of the year in the manufacturing sector.

Barberry also recently announced that it is working with IMI Truflo Marine – a world-leading manufacturer of critical flow control solutions – to create a multi-million-pound centre of engineering excellence in Birmingham. A state-of-the-art manufacturing and design facility will be developed at Birmingham’s Advanced Manufacturing Hub (AMH) in a deal with Barberry. IMI Truflo Marine will relocate to the manufacturing hub in Witton from its existing facility nearby. It has agreed a 15-year lease on the new headquarters.

Barberry has a 3.3 million sq. ft industrial/logistics development portfolio with a Gross Development Value of more than £398 million.

Hilton Cross Business Park is strategically located immediately adjacent to junction 1 of the M54. Junction 10a of the M6 is situated only two miles to the east, while i54 Business Park and the new two million sq. ft JLR engine plant is just three miles to the west.