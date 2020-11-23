Work has begun on a 482,000ft2 warehouse for contract logistics provider DHL Supply Chain at DP World London Gateway.

In a joint enterprise, DHL says it will construct a brand-new bespoke facility at the London Gateway’s Logistics Park. Work to prepare the plot is underway, with the main facility build due to commence in early 2021.

According to DHL, the 42m high bay warehouse will feature 36m of clear internal eaves height and boast an internal volume equivalent to 645 Olympic swimming pools. Its target is for the facility to meet a BREEAM Outstanding rating and will be fully automated, and ready for operation in early 2023.

Oliver Treneman, Park development director at DP World London Gateway, commented, “We are delighted to welcome DHL Supply Chain as our latest customer and the largest warehouse development on the Park to date. The most striking feature of this new letting is DHL’s significant investment in automation that underpins its commitment to this strategic location.

“DHL will benefit from the right location, the right infrastructure and the right technology to serve Greater London and the Southeast over the long term.”