IMI Truflo Marine – a world-leading manufacturer of critical flow control solutions – has today revealed plans to create a multi-million-pound centre of engineering excellence in the West Midlands.

A state-of-the-art manufacturing and design facility will be developed at Birmingham’s Advanced Manufacturing Hub (AMH) in a deal with Barberry Industrial.

IMI Truflo Marine will relocate to the manufacturing hub in Witton from its existing facility nearby. It has agreed a 15-year lease on the new headquarters. The move not only safeguards the jobs of its existing skilled workforce but creates new employment opportunities.

IMI Truflo Marine is part of IMI Critical Engineering – a world-leading provider of critical flow control solutions that enable vital energy and process industries to operate safely, cleanly, reliably and more efficiently.

Managing director Steve Robins said: “This new facility is a major commitment to the sector and will provide a world class capability for our global customers. It will also greatly enhance the work environment and experience for our employees. It was important to us that we found a solution that was right for the business but also our employees who are critical to our growth plans.

“We are very pleased with the location and have huge confidence in Barberry and their ability to deliver. We have a long history in the region and we look forward to building on that history in this new and exciting facility.”

Barberry Industrial, a West Midlands-based property investor and developer, has been selected to purchase the site from Birmingham City Council and Homes England to deliver a 57,000 sq ft state-of-the-art headquarters building.

Barberry Industrial development director and shareholder Jon Robinson said: “This is fantastic news for Birmingham and the Advanced Manufacturing Hub and represents another excellent piece of business between IMI Truflo Marine, Birmingham City Council, the HCA and Barberry.

“IMI has a long and successful history in the city and the skills and talents of local people has helped the company develop and grow into a global business employing circa 11,000 people. IMI Truflo Marine was keen to cement its future here in Birmingham’s manufacturing hub and we’re delighted to have concluded a deal which will allow us to create a global centre of engineering excellence on our Grade A site located off Junction 6 of the M6.”

He added: “The new headquarters we are developing on their behalf will be a state-of-the-art facility which will match their global ambitions and align with the expectations of their customers around the world.”

An application for detailed planning consent has been approved by Birmingham City Council. Construction could start on site before the end of the year, with practical completion expected in Q3 2021.

Councillor Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council, commented: “IMI is a Birmingham institution, so we’re absolutely delighted to welcome the company to the Advanced Manufacturing Hub. This investment is a significant vote of confidence in Birmingham’s economic recovery and means jobs and investment at a time when they are sorely needed.

“The Advanced Manufacturing Hub continues to be a huge success story, with major occupiers already creating over 1,500 jobs and now, together with IMI and Barberry, we’re building on that success.”

Will Arnold, Cushman & Wakefield “We have been delighted to act on behalf of IMI Truflo Marine and it has been a pleasure to transact with Barberry who have been integral in bringing the IMI Truflo Marine vision to life. We are very much looking forward to seeing the completed Global Centre of Excellence next year.”

Last year, Barberry developed a 65,000 sq ft unit at the AMH for occupier Mayflex, which agreed a 10-year lease on the unit.

It has been a busy year for Barberry. It recently announced it is developing a £40 million state-of-the-art aerospace manufacturing and design facility for a global leader in aerospace engine and flight controls systems in Gloucestershire. The 184,000 sq ft centre of excellence for Moog’s Aircraft Controls Segment will be built on a 10-acre site at Ashchurch, Tewkesbury. It is believed to be one of the biggest deals of the year in the manufacturing sector.

Barberry has a 3.3 million sq ft industrial/logistics development portfolio with a Gross Development Value of more than £398 million. In June, Barberry announced a £40 million state-of-the-art aerospace manufacturing and design facility for a global leader in aerospace engine and flight controls systems will be developed in Gloucestershire. The 184,000 sq ft centre of excellence for Moog’s Aircraft Controls Segment will be built at Tewkesbury.

As part of IMI plc, IMI Critical Engineering operates a global service network, with manufacturing facilities in 16 countries. It employs over 3,000 talented professionals across a range of disciplines. These include over 300 engineers, 150 project managers and over 200 dedicated aftermarket specialists – all committed to providing excellent service to our customers.