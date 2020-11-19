GLP, a leading investor and developer of logistics warehouses and distribution parks, today announces that it has leased a 155,000 SQ FT unit, Unit 3, at its G-Park Northampton site, to Whistl on long-term lease.

Whistl is the UK’s leading delivery management company and the development at G-Park Northampton will serve to support Whistl’s continued growth in the ecommerce fulfilment markets. This letting is the second major lease between GLP and Whistl following the construction and lease of a 233,000 SQ FT development at G-Park Bedford in September 2019.

G-Park Northampton is situated in a prime location benefiting from its proximity to both the M1 and M6 and is within easy reach of the A45 & A14. This puts 90% of the population of England and Wales within a four-hour HGV drive time.

G-Park Northampton is a much sought after location for logistics located within Moulton Park and comprises three units and one build-to-suit logistics warehouse, with sizing ranging from 50,000 to 155,000 SQ FT. Grade ‘A’ rated, the highly specified buildings have achieved BREEAM Very Good rating and are suitable for a range of occupiers including last mile logistics, 3PLs, retail/FMCG and manufacturers.

In August this year, GLP announced that it had leased Unit 2 at G-Park Northampton, a 90,000 sq ft unit, to SF Express. SF Express is a global customer of GLP and the lease marked its first UK Distribution Centre outside of China.

Moulton Park is one of the most successful industrial estates in Northamptonshire and is already home to a range of regional and national businesses. Occupiers continue to be attracted by the areas’ transport links, access to national markets and skilled workforce.

Joe Garwood, Development Director at GLP UK, said: “Having worked closely in partnership with Whistl to deliver their new state-of-the-art, built-to-suit super depot at G-Park Bedford last year, we are delighted to be working together once again as part of Whistl’s ongoing growth.