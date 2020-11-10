GLP, a leading investor and developer of logistics warehouses and distribution parks, today announces the development of a 53,000 SQ M unit at Heidenheim Logistics Centre.

The 53,000 SQ M development is fully leased to an international e-commerce company. Construction began in August 2020 and the warehouse is expected to complete in August 2021. It will have a clear height of 10 M, increased floor loading capacity, 110 dock doors, as well as 285 car parking spaces.

Heidenheim Logistics Centre is centrally located to the east of Baden-Wuttermberg, one of the most established logistics locations in Europe. It benefits from direct access to the A7 motorway, enabling Stuttgart, Augsburg, Nuremberg and Munich to be reached in less than 2 hours of drive time.

Michael Gerke, Senior Development Director at GLP, said: “”The industrial area “Am Rinderberg” is the ideal location for our project. The immediate proximity to the A7 motorway, the central location in southern Germany between Stuttgart and Munich and the excellent support of the city of Heidenheim a.d. Brenz were decisive factors in the choice of location.”