Goodman has broken ground on 477,370 sq ft of prime distribution and logistics space at Crossways Commercial Park, Dartford.

Construction begins on 477,370 sq ft of prime distribution and logistics space

M25-adjacent location will provide customers with access to 9.2 million consumers within a one-hour drivetime, with a combined purchasing power of £185 billion

The high-specification development will be one of Goodman’s most sustainable UK schemes

The park will incorporate three units providing 238,800 sq ft, 137,365 sq ft and 101,205 sq ft, opening up opportunities for retail, e-commerce and third-party logistics customers in the sought-after M25 location.



Due to complete in Summer 2021, Crossways Commercial Park forms part of Goodman’s global strategy to meet the increasing demand for strategically located logistics space with easy access to large consumer markets.



Customers will benefit from excellent transport links with direct access to Junction 1a of the M25 (Dartford Crossing), providing fast connections to London and the national motorway network, and is within easy reach of the Channel Tunnel, Port of Dover and London Thamesport.



The site is in a prime position to enjoy the benefits of the proposed Lower Thames Crossing. Expected to open in 2027, this will open up an additional 90% road capacity, building on Dartford as a key area for logistics and transportation.



George Glennie, Development Director at Goodman, said:



“Crossways Commercial Park will see us continue to deliver our global strategy of investing in prime sought-after locations in close proximity to wide consumer bases.



“In the UK, we are investing primarily in London and the South East, helping retail, e-commerce and third-party logistics customers reach areas with the highest levels of delivery demand.



“At Crossways, proximity to ports and fast access to Central London will see our customers benefit from the capital’s status as a global gateway city – where large consumer spending meets with national and international connectivity.”



Part of the established Crossways Business Park, the high quality development will join existing industrial, office and leisure space at the 300-acre employment site.



“The mix of unit size, excellent connectivity and good local amenities – including public transport links and a landscaped park environment – makes the project an attractive and flexible proposition.



Stuart Read, Executive Chairman at Readie Construction Ltd:



“We are looking forward to working with Goodman to deliver the three-unit scheme for handover in Summer next year. Our focus is producing premium industrial and logistics sector specifications to benefit both the client and end-user.”



Committed to creating sustainable developments, Crossways Commercial Park will include solar-enabled infrastructure, electric car charging points and rainwater harvesting, delivering environmental benefits as well as energy, cost and maintenance savings to Goodman’s customers. Each property will feature a carbon neutral cladding system with enhanced air tightness, designed to meet ‘chill-store’ and ambient product requirements.



Agents marketing the scheme include CBRE, Colliers and Savills.



For further information and to enquire about Crossways 101, 137 and 239, please visit the website for more details.