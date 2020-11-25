The 33rd Industrial Agents Society Awards celebrated the achievements of the property sector on Thursday 24th September 2020. The annual luncheon and ceremony may have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a virtual awards ceremony taking its place, but that did not have any impact on IM Properties celebrating being recognised with two nominations and subsequent awards.

IM Properties picked up two awards, one for Deal of the Year – over 250,000 sq ft for the JLR global logistics parts centre at Mercia Park which is the largest ever UK pre-let; and they were also awarded the prestigious award of Developer of the Year which was voted for by IAS members – recognising the continued successes of the business over the last 12 months and its contribution to the industry.

Amongst an incredibly difficult backdrop over the last 12 months, we are thrilled to have been recognised and awarded for our continued work to bring forward key new developments that invest in the local community, deliver key infrastructure and assist with local economic recovery.

Kevin Ashfield, UK Development Director for IM Properties said:

“It is fantastic to not only be recognised for the hard work and perseverance and the huge team effort that went into the Mercia Park deal which will result in something hugely significant for the region, but to be declared the Developer of the Year makes me extremely proud of the team. We always push to achieve what we set out to and deliver schemes we can be proud of. A massive thank you to the Judges and the members that voted for us.”

For more information on the awards please see: awards.industrialagentssociety.com.