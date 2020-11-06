Prologis UK has announced that it will build a new logistics facility for its customer Rajapack, close to the company’s existing facility at Prologis Park Marston Gate.

Prologis recently secured planning permission for the 261,230 sq. ft square foot industrial logistics building and work on site started in July, when representatives from Prologis, Rajapack and Central Bedfordshire Council met to hold a groundbreaking ceremony.

Rajapack currently operates out of a 100,000 sq. ft facility on Prologis Park Marston Gate; however, due to a growing requirement for space, the company needed a larger building. Moving away from the area would have resulted in significant business disruption and a loss of local jobs and, therefore, Prologis worked with Rajapack to help the French-owned packaging company realise its ambitions for growth from a Prologis-owned site in the neighbouring area of Brogborough.

“By structuring a deal which will enable Rajapack to move from its existing building and seamlessly expand into a larger building nearby, we were able to avoid local job loss and business disruption for the company,” said Oliver Bycroft, Director in the leasing and development team at Prologis UK. “It’s great to see the company investing in the Central Bedfordshire area and we look forward to supporting their continued success.”

“This new building is absolutely crucial to our plans for growth,” said Tom Rodda, Managing Director for Rajapack UK. “Not only will the new building enable us to better serve our customers and provide them with a greater range of products and services, it will also be a great new facility for our employees and will provide them with a bright, modern environment in which to work, including an employee gym. Being able to stay in the Central Bedfordshire area was important for us as it enables our employees to grow with us and we look forward to creating news jobs in the area as part of our plans”

Councillor Kevin Collins, Executive Member for Planning and Regeneration at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “Marston Gate is already a thriving strategic employment site within Central Bedfordshire, so we’re delighted that it will be generating even more local jobs in the future. The area has been allocated for housing development in our draft Local Plan, so there will be greater access to a new local workforce and jobs for our residents.”

Prologis has been investing in central Bedfordshire for almost two decades and has worked closely with Central Bedfordshire Council on the development of sustainable logistics facilities which bring valuable jobs and amenities to the local area.

Supporting plans for growth

