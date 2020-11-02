ScarMuir Group are bringing to market Scotland’s largest distribution hub, Q1-500, at Queensferry One on the Rosyth Waterfront, Fife. Q1-500 offers 500,000 sq ft (46,451 m2) of distribution, logistics and office space.

Queensferry One is a 120 acre site situated at the Gateway to Fife, adjacent to Junction 1B of the M90 and Queensferry Crossing, where Scarborough and Muir are planning a £250m mixed use development including office, industrial, hotel and roadside type uses.

“We are bringing Queensferry One to market at a time of a huge increase in demand for distribution and logistics space. The demand is being fuelled by online and traditional retailers changing and refining their business models in response the COVID pandemic and by the rapidly changing nature of consumers buying behaviour. Queensferry One reflects Scarborough’s continued proactive approach to development and is part of a live portfolio of projects with a £2bn GDV,” said Paul Kelly of Scarborough Group International.

The project is being developed in partnership between Scarborough Group International, who have a number of major development projects across the UK, and leading Scottish developer and contractor, Muir Group.

“We are expecting keen interest from the market. Q1-500 will provide the highest specification warehousing and logistics accommodation at a time when there is a huge increase in demand for large scale space in this sector. The site is located alongside the M90 and Queensferry Crossing offering easy access to the main Scottish cities, Northern England and the Port of Rosyth,” said William McAlister, of Muir Group.

Agents Ryden and JLL have been instructed by the JV to market the space.