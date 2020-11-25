Stoford Developments has achieved practical completion of two speculative units in a multi-million pound business park in Leamington Spa, heralding the completion of the first phase.

Units 3 and 4 at Spa Park comprise 61,075 sq ft and 30,715 sq ft of space respectively, including ancillary offices, and are suitable for advanced manufacturing, e-fulfilment and distribution uses (B1, B2 and B8 classes).

The units, which are now available to let, sit alongside a 50,000 sq ft unit, which is occupied by Liberty 920E, part of the prestigious Liberty Vehicle Technologies; and US-based Martin Sprocket & Gear, which occupies unit 5, a 41,173 sq ft warehouse and offices.

Edward Peel, Development Manager at Stoford Developments, which is developing the site jointly with leading asset management company BlackRock, said: “We’re pleased to have completed this critical first phase of the development and are confident that our investment in these two high-quality speculative units will attract ambitious businesses to Spa Park.

“Despite the challenges of 2020, we are still seeing a strong demand for units of this size at the park, thanks to its strategic location and excellent road network. We are talking to a number of interested businesses and hope to be able to welcome new occupiers soon.”

Spa Park comprises four units and is located on Tachbrook Road. It is close to the A46 and junctions 14 and 15 of the M40. Leamington Spa train station is less than one mile away. Spa Park is already home to lingerie and swimwear brand Bravissimo, Detroit Electric and global medical company Smith + Nephew.

Stoford and BlackRock are also to construct a second phase, with units of 30,000 sq ft to 290,000 sq ft, available on a build-to-suit basis, which will provide occupiers with the opportunity to tailor the specification and design to their specific requirements.

For all enquiries, contact the scheme’s retained agents: CBRE, Bromwich Hardy or M1. Details can be found at www.spapark.co.uk