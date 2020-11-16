More than 30 renewable energy, heating and insulation companies have won places on a new £800 million energy efficiency framework for the public sector.

The Energy Efficiency Measures and Associated Works (N8) framework from public sector procurement experts LHC allows local authorities, social landlords and other public bodies to source specialist suppliers who can install a variety of carbon-cutting improvement measures for domestic and public buildings and can carry out any associated repairs and retrofit work.

The framework is worth up to £500 million in England, £200 million in Scotland and £100 million in Wales. The regional lots cover the procurement of 21 individual energy efficiency measures across the UK as well as providing a multi-disciplinary offer.

Mij Rahman, director of procurement at LHC, said:

“This framework provides contracting authorities with an easier route to procure a variety of new and emerging energy efficiency technologies along with low carbon retrofit services. Implementing these efficiency measures is essential to help reduce fuel bills, improve asset value and performance, as well as delivering on our obligations to cut greenhouse gas emissions in line with the UK’s ambitious environmental targets.

“There is huge interest and demand in the public sector for this work, but many councils and social housing providers need guidance and support with such technically-led procurement demands. To implement their decarbonisation plans, public authorities can take advantage of professional support, through technical and practical guidance available through the N8 framework contractors, and could also seek consultancy support from LHC’s Energy Efficiency Consultancy framework (N8C).

“LHC is also here to provide its experience, through local procurement expertise and energy efficiency knowledge, which can certainly help to get best value for money locally.”

The N8 framework covers a range of energy efficiency measures including: external, internal and cavity wall insulation; biomass heating systems; solar PV with battery storage; air to water heat pumps; electric vehicle charging infrastructure; solar thermal systems; building energy management systems; ground source heat pumps; commercial boilers; and electric heaters.

