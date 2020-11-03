Lee Marley Brickwork Ltd (LMB) has appointed Mike Hampton as Commercial Director to head up their new regional office based in Thorpe Park, Leeds. Mike is a seasoned industry executive who brings 20 years of masonry experience in the north and midlands to the business.

Mike comments: “The opportunity to join one of the leading masonry companies in the UK was too good an opportunity to miss. There is huge potential in the north as masonry packages grow bigger and bigger and it shows great confidence in the region that LMB wants to become part of the Northern Power House story”

LMB Director Dan Clarkson comments: “Mike is a great addition to our team. Many of our clients have been asking us to work in the region for some time but we have been waiting to recruit individuals that share our drive, commitment to quality and customer focus”

LMB Managing Director Lee Marley commented “We have worked all over the country on major projects but it has always been an ambition of mine to have a permanent base in the region to create a bridge between our work in Scotland and the South and offer a comprehensive national masonry solution to our customers”

LMB’s team includes operational and commercial management and will be focussing on large scale schemes that have become the company’s hallmark in Southern England and Scotland.

The company has chosen Leeds as its base in the North of England because of its good transport links and highly skilled labour pool. With offices already in London, Reading and Glasgow, Leeds is the next step in their national expansion plan.

Future business plans include working in partnership with local colleges and universities in the North of England to further develop LMB’s apprenticeship and graduate programmes.

For more information about Lee Marley Brickwork Ltd, please visit: www.leemarley.com