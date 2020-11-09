Continual exposure to noise ultimately takes its toll. We explain what the main effects of poor sound insulation are.

On many occasions, the lack of attention to different aspects of our home leads to issues. And, over time, these may have terrible consequences for our home, and our health.

One of the common problems is the poor acoustic insulation of houses since the continuous exposure to noise ultimately takes its toll. Poor sound insulation in homes can be identified using professional sound insulation testing techniques.

In this post, we are going to focus on the consequences of a lack of acoustic insulation for your health, and why you should ensure that your home has adequate sound insulation.

Health effects of poor sound insulation

To make it easier, we are going to divide them into three groups:

Physiological consequences

This group includes the most recognized of the consequences: temporary hearing loss, with the annoying ringing of the ears and the feeling that the volume of voices and domestic appliances is raised. If you are exposed to noise, and it is not solved, it can lead to permanent hearing loss or degradation, which is a problem with no easy solution.

But also within this group are other outcomes, sometimes not so obvious, such as unbearable headaches, whose origin is in the tension of the blood vessels in the temples that end up resulting in painful contractions.

Psychic consequences

In this case, we are talking about sleep disturbances such as insomnia or the interruption of dream cycles. Falling asleep will cease to be a pleasure and will become a torment with its consequences: lack of performance and concentration (the absence of rest will make you much less productive in all aspects of your daily life, including work) and insecurity or stress in these undesirable situations. But the worst thing is that all this can end up leading to depression.

Sociological consequences

The problem is that this will not only affect you, but your family and friends will also be involved. One of the first symptoms linked to excessive noise in your home will be the deterioration of your mood and greater irritability and aggressiveness, which, without a doubt, your relatives and friends will perceive.

Noise effects

As you can see, if you do not want this to end up happening to you, you need to take stock now. You can not take the sound insulation of your house lightly. Insulate your home from noise well and live your life with quality, health and tranquillity. As a result, you will avoid all the effects of poor sound insulation on your health, and that of other family members in the house.

Final thoughts

Your home should be a peaceful place and not a source of stress. Adequate sound insulation is essential to maintain a healthy living environment. To avoid any problems, consult experts in sound insulation testing if you have any doubts about the levels of noise you experience in your home.