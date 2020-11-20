LEADING independent property, construction and infrastructure consultancy Pick Everard will play an integral role in the design of four new prisons – to be built in Yorkshire and in the North West and South East of England – following its appointment by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) to its New Prisons Programme (NPP).

The MoJ and HM Prisons and Probation Service (HMPPS) aims to deliver a decent, safe and secure estate that supports offender rehabilitation. These four new prisons will be designed with this in mind and provide prison staff the necessary tools to prevent offenders from being drawn into further criminal activity whilst serving their sentence in custody and turn their lives around.

Pick Everard – operating under Perfect Circle’s unique collaboration – has been appointed as client designer for the project, with procurement and delivery being accelerated through SCAPE, the UK’s leading public sector procurement authority. SCAPE’s direct award and fully performance managed framework will also help drive collaboration, efficiency, time and cost savings across the four sites.

Tim Irons, director of architecture at Pick Everard said: ‘’We are delighted to have secured this role working in partnership with the MoJ to progress this significant building programme, which is the first MoJ client design appointment of this scale.

“Following the successful delivery of common designs at HMP Five Wells and Glen Parva, this next phase of intense construction activity will deliver not only much needed prison places for the MoJ, but importantly environments sensitively designed to bring the best possible outcomes for those passing through them as they reach the end of their sentences.

“We are continuously improving our solutions for resettlement focussed facilities to ensure they support both residents and staff to achieve more and are excited to now stretch the sustainability features of our designs to achieve BREEAM Outstanding and ambitious reductions in operational energy demand.’’

Robin Seaton, HMPPS Programme Director for New Prisons added: “We look forward to working with Pick Everard and Perfect Circle as we embark on the design and construction of our newest prison builds. It is essential that we get the design right to deliver Ministers’ and HMPPS’ commitment to modernise and improve prisons, making them more secure and better equipped to rehabilitate prisoners. We are confident that Pick Everard will help us to meet these aims.”

The NPP will initially develop the design for four new prisons – the first of which will be located in Full Sutton, Yorkshire, with a further three locations to be confirmed. The Pick Everard team has commenced a baseline design review, which began last month (October). This will be followed by the development of a suite of reference designs, which will be used to deliver the four new prisons together with potential expansions of existing sites.

Pick Everard will work closely with the MoJ to develop its existing ‘baseline design’ for prisons and deliver site specific designs for each of the new prisons. There are currently two prisons under construction to a ‘common’ design – one in Wellingborough (named HMP Five Wells) and the other in Glen Parva – which will form the basis for the new reference prison designs. The designs will introduce further opportunities to implement modern methods of construction and adapting current designs to meet ambitious new sustainability targets in support of achieving a net zero carbon estate.

David Nisbet, partner at Pick Everard, said: “We have a long-standing relationship with the MoJ so we are very pleased to be able to work with them on this new approach to prisoner accommodation, education and rehabilitation. The NPP marks a really significant reform to the prison system and we are looking forward to working closely with the MoJ on delivering a new approach, which will offer value for money both throughout the design and build, but also in the day-to-day operation of the prisons.”

Mark Robinson, group chief executive at SCAPE, added: “Modernising HMPPS’ prison estate is a matter of national interest, not just in terms of supporting communities with effective rehabilitation, but also in enabling our economic recovery through public sector investment.

“Pick Everard’s longstanding partnership with the MoJ has demonstrated both teams are committed to creating positive outcomes for the justice system while delivering facilities that represent value for the taxpayer. These projects embody that same commitment and I look forward to seeing them progress at speed through our consultancy framework.”

Perfect Circle – which comprises Pick Everard, Gleeds and AECOM – leads the SCAPE Consultancy framework, which offers direct access to the most extensive property, construction and infrastructure consultancy services available to the public sector. The fully OJEU-compliant procurement route brings together the strongest collaborative team with value for money, while contributing substantially to local social value.

Pick Everard employs more than 500 staff across its 13 offices, providing a range of project, cost and design consultancy services. For more information, please visit www.pickeverard.co.uk.