RFM Group, the property maintenance company, is rolling out a high tech mobile workforce management system. Supplied by BigChange, the cloud-based system provides a complete business solution incorporating back office management software that synchronises in real time with rugged tablets used by RFM’s mobile workforce. BigChange provides is a single platform CRM, Job Scheduling, Mobile App Tracking and a Customer Portal.

RFM are property experts that consult, build, manage and maintain all types of property and the company has built a reputation as a pioneer in the use of technology. The switch to BigChange has been timed to support ambitious expansion plans for the business. RFM had grown out of a server-based system and needed to overhaul their IT; over 12 months the company reviewed 15 different systems.

“In the end only one met our needs and that was from BigChange,” says Mark Flanagan, Client Services Director, RFM Group. “We realised we could replace 4 separate systems with 1 completely integrated solution that was also very affordable. We were very impressed with how easily it could be customised and therefore meet our needs across the company now and in the future.”

“BigChange gives us an IT solution that is completely scalable and it will make it relatively easy to bring new acquisitions onboard. Adoption is very straightforward as anyone will be able to go online and access the system instantly anytime from anywhere – plus it is very easy to use,” Flanagan adds.

Initial implementation of the system is within social housing where RFM are the appointed maintenance contractor for Housing Associations Railway Housing and Habinteg Housing. BigChange provides an all in one system incorporating CRM, job booking and scheduling, mobile working and financial control and with planned integration with Sage, the company will have a single system replacing 4 disconnected systems.

RFM’s mobile operatives, who provide a full range of services from plumbing to electrical and other trades, have been equipped with rugged tablet devices. These devices run the JobWatch app to replace all paperwork in the field with electronic job sheets, health and safety workflows, certifications, inspection reports, backed with job-linked photographs from site. BigChange vehicle tackers meanwhile give RFM a real time view of worker movements and tracking logs support job records.

“Previously we had little insight into ongoing work and records were limited and not very accessible,” Flanagan comments. “With BigChange that’s all changed and the system is already having a big impact and we now have levels of management control, whether our own maintenance teams or those of our contractors.”

Another key benefit for RFM was the way JobWatch mobile app can be used by contractors allowing third party operatives to simply access the app on their smartphones. It means contractor work is seamlessly integrated into RFM operations, reporting on jobs in the same way as their own operatives.

Flanagan also sees BigChange providing a platform for expansion into new sectors. “With greatly improved and electronic reporting we can meet the stringent demands of the biggest operators in areas such as facilities management and insurance. It means we can expand to new areas and with such a powerful cloud and mobile working solution, there are no longer barriers to expanding nationally.”