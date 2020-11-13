GRAHAM has been awarded a contract by THG, the global technology platform company, specialising in taking brands direct to consumers, to complete the interior fit-out of its ICON Studios and ICON Offices at Airport City in Manchester.

The privately-owned fit-out contractor will help to create 376,000 sq. ft. of high specification office and studio space spread over the 12-acre landmark business campus, adjacent to the UK’s third biggest airport.

THG will be the anchor occupier of this development, with the content creation studio sitting at the heart of the ICON development, where THG will continue building its unique end-to-end ecommerce infrastructure, THG Ingenuity, as well as office space to house approximately 3,000 employees.

Designed by Penson, the fit-out programme begins in November, and is scheduled for handover in May 2021.

Commenting on the contract award Sue Blanche, GRAHAM Development Director, said:

“THG is a truly global e-commerce company based in Manchester and is investing heavily in job creation across the region. We are delighted to be playing our part in this investment, ensuring a high-quality interior fit-out of studio and office space for this brand’s talented team of people.”

GRAHAM’s appointment by THG follows its continued expansion across the north of England region.

The leading fit-out contractor was recently appointed to fit-out Qiagen’s world-leading precision medicine campus, and is presently delivering Leeds Building Society’s new headquarters in Leeds City Centre.