Overbury has been appointed by international tax, audit and advisory firm Mazars to deliver its new state-of-the-art space at Two Chamberlain Square in Birmingham city centre.



The national fit out and refurbishment specialist will deliver a bright, spacious and flexible workplace across 12,000 sq. ft. of office space at the landmark Paradise Birmingham development.



Overbury will configure the space specifically for Mazars’ team and clients, reflecting progressive ways of working and the needs of a modern firm in a post-covid working environment. The cutting-edge design comprises several multi-task, flexible and connected spaces and is tailored to suit the needs of five different generations of employees, all working side-by-side.



Mazars employees will be able to choose to work from classic, campus and hotelier-style desk space and a combination of more than 30 agile working spaces, including meeting rooms, booths, breakout spaces and other collaborative working areas. Staff will benefit from a wellbeing lounge, coffee bar and cafe/restaurant, as well as lockable storage.



A fully glazed boardroom and meeting suites will make best use of natural daylight and provide striking views of Chamberlain Square throughout the workspace. The installation of folding glass partitions will allow the office to be reconfigured into one large innovation hub with various flexible room arrangements for training, client meetings, conferences and town hall events.



A sense of place is reflected in the choice of materials, with stone, limestone, heritage brick and clockwork craftsman detailing, balancing the use of integrated technology. Feature lighting, exposed ceilings and biophilia will create an inviting and contemporary finish.



The new space is expected to be completed in Q1 2021 when Mazars will relocate its 200-strong Birmingham team from existing offices in nearby Church Street.





Michele Clifton, Office Design Account Manager at Overbury’s Birmingham-based team, said: “We’re thrilled to be delivering such a dynamic and collaborative working environment on behalf of Mazars. The design is based on creating the very best workplace for now and the future and has been shaped by input from Mazars’ diverse local team and our learning as an office fit out and refurbishment specialist in developing post-covid spaces. We want to create a truly exceptional experience through a workplace that will be an academy for learning, somewhere that allows for choice and autonomy, encouraging social interaction and striking a balance between work and wellbeing. We’re looking forward to delivering a fully inclusive fit out that places the user at its very heart, giving people a choice of where and how they want to work.”



Mazars Birmingham Office Managing Partner, Ian Holder, said: “Our new office in the city centre reinforces our commitment to remaining part of the fabric of the vibrant Birmingham business community, and underscores our confidence in the continued growth of the team for years to come.



“Our new office space reflects the firm’s newly launched global brand identity: it is designed for modern ways of working, reflecting the needs of a dynamic and diverse team and client base. It will offer dedicated spaces for sharing ideas, collaborating, and deep focus. Both our team and our clients will find that the office reflects their needs exceptionally well, and I’m very much looking forward to welcoming them through the doors.”



