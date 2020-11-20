One of the UK’s leading engineering and construction companies – ENGIE Fabricom – has secured an additional contract as part of a major framework agreement with owners and operators of strategic gas assets across Europe.



The new contract will see ENGIE Fabricom manage and coordinate the full implementation and commissioning of two upgraded pairs of Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) systems, which play an integral role in maintaining critical emergency power should there be a failure with the input power source or mains power.



The win comes on the back of ENGIE Fabricom delivering the following for its client over the last two years:

A resilience study on the UPS’s assessing all critical loads on the site;

Provision of detailed documentation outlining the full capability and resilience of the systems, including a series of recommendations to reduce the risk of equipment failure;

Delivery of a FEED study and detailed design of the upgrade, including specifications for the new equipment;

Additional support in suitable vendor selection of the new equipment.

In the next phase of the project ENGIE Fabricom will manage and commission the upgrade of the UPS systems during a shutdown period in 2021.



As part of this, the company’s responsibilities include:

Shutdown planning and site coordination of the project;

Engagement with the site incumbent installation contractors and systems integrators;

Taking on the role of ‘Technical Authority’ on behalf of our client in relation to the main equipment supplier.

This project is another great example demonstrating the company’s complete end to end capabilities. It has worked closely as a partner alongside its client to take the project from the initial conceptual stage to define the problem and develop a robust solution, which ENGIE Fabricom will now see through to managing the implementation and commissioning stages.