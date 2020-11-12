Employee-owned business Kite Packaging are one of the UK’s largest packaging distributors offering a range of solutions suited to all industries.

Often the hub of many businesses, warehouses commonly see an increase in activity at this time of year. To support operations, Kite take a brief look at some of the benefits of pallet wrap and pallet wrap systems and remind businesses of the importance of applying and using pallet wrap correctly. Not only do Kite have a vast range of solutions, they also have specialist pallet wrap engineers that are on hand to offer support and advice and have access to manual pull plate tests, electronic force/puncture tests and technology lab testing.

Some key benefits of using pallet wrap and pallet wrap systems

Secure palletised products during transit

Protection from dust, dirt, and moisture

Prevent damage to goods

Improving pallet stability

Reduce the risk of injury

Increase efficiency and speed

Reduce waste

Save money

Support towards best practice and quality

Prevent accidents during transportation and storage

For more information, please refer to Kites whitepaper on the brochure section of their website