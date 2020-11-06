Global building materials solutions supplier CEMEX has invested over £600,000 into its UK rail network this year, to increase safety standards and reliability while providing opportunities to grow and enhance service levels. Improvements have been made to six of CEMEX’s railheads, including Dove Holes, Salford, Sheffield, Selby, Crawley and Cambridge.

In particular, nearly £400,000 was spent at the Dove Holes railhead, located in Buxton, Derbyshire. As part of the enhancements to this site, an extension was made to the rail loading wall to increase the shovel loading and storage capacity, alongside track working improvements which will provide more flexibility to the operation at this site.

“As a result of the investment into our rail network this year we have been able to grow volumes and make our service more reliable, which in turn has halved our unplanned outage costs and incidents,” said David Hart, CEMEX’s Supply Chain Director for UK & France.

“These developments will also ensure our railheads lead the industry for safety standards and are more robust. Rail is an integral part of CEMEX UK’s supply chain network and we are committed to increasing our service further, capitalising on the time, capacity and efficiency benefits this form of transport offers.”

This investment is part of a rolling four-year development programme, with plans in place to spend similar amounts each year. In particular, in 2021 the Supply Chain team expects to make further improvements at CEMEX’s Selby and Sheffield railheads.