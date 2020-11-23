HS2 today issued an invitation to tender to five bidders in the running to design, deliver and maintain almost 300 state-of-the-art lifts and escalators for HS2’s four major new stations.

The following bidders have been invited to tender for two separate packages covering lifts and escalators:

Fujitec UK Ltd

Kone Plc

Otis Ltd

Schindler Ltd

Thyssenkrupp Elevator UK Ltd

Around 160 lifts and 130 escalators will be installed across the project, helping hundreds of thousands of people access HS2 trains every day. All the new stations in London and Birmingham will be zero carbon in terms of day-to-day operation, and fully accessible, with step-free access from street to train.

Placed end to end, the escalators would stretch more than 3km – longer than the Forth Rail Bridge.

The longest escalators will be at Old Oak Common, in west London, which will take passengers 13.5m up from the subsurface platforms to concourse level. In total, the new station – where HS2 meets Crossrail services to Heathrow and the West End of London – will boast more than 50 lifts and escalators.

Three of HS2’s new stations will be built to the highest industry standard – ‘BREEAM Excellent’ – in terms of sustainable lifetime performance, with Birmingham Interchange set to achieve the higher level of ‘BREEAM Outstanding’. Energy efficient lifts and escalators are a key part of achieving these ambitious environmental standards.

Once complete, HS2 will more than double capacity along Britain’s main north-south rail routes and halve many journey times between London, Birmingham and the major cities of the north.

This new dedicated high speed route will free up more space for local and freight services on the current mainline out of Euston and offer an environmentally friendly form of transport for long distance passengers.

HS2 Ltd’s Procurement and Commercial Director, David Poole, said:

“This invitation to tender is a key step forward in the delivery of HS2’s four iconic new railway stations. The lifts and escalators our partners go on to deliver will be at the heart of the operation, moving hundreds of thousands of people every day and helping us to ensure seamless journeys for everyone.”

The contract is divided into two separate packages for lifts worth up to £267m and escalators worth up to £198m, with the winners appointed to frameworks. This flexible approach allows for potential changes in the number of lifts and escalators ordered as station designs are finalised. Contracts are expected to be awarded next year and the value includes maintenance for 20 years.