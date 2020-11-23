GRAHAM has reached a milestone on its Crossrail Ealing Broadway project, completing Phase One of the structural steelwork installation.

The work involved the installation of approximately 120 tonnes of structural steel over consecutive weekend closures of the road. The contractor completed the installation using a 500-tonne crane that was configured to sit directly over the site’s bridge piers over the existing rail network.

The first phase of the canopy steelwork at Ealing Broadway is now complete and roofing is now underway.

Discussing the latest works, John Deery, project manager for GRAHAM, said: “We’re making good progress at the Ealing Broadway site. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 situation, construction work is permitted to continue and we are working while following the Government’s guidelines carefully, to protect both our staff and the public.

“The canopy steelwork is now complete following our installation last weekend. Inside the station, the internal walls are now 80% complete and Stannah lift installation have begun. The curtain walling to the link bridge is now complete between Platforms 1 and 2, whilst work on the mechanical and electrical infrastructure is ongoing.

“Last weekend’s installation was a significant milestone in the first phase of works and I’d like to thank the public for their patience while we completed these works, and congratulate the team for its hard work on a successful delivery.”

As part of the work on the Crossrail project, GRAHAM is significantly remodelling Ealing Broadway station, extending the platforms at the station to accommodate the new Elizabeth line trains. This is one of three stations the company is constructing on the project, with works also at an advanced state at Acton Mainline and West Ealing.

With passenger numbers expected to increase when the Elizabeth line fully opens, the upgraded Ealing Broadway station will benefit from improved passenger flow and enhanced accessibility with lifts and footbridges that will bring step free access to all its platforms serving the Elizabeth line.