Plant reliability and asset management specialist AVT Reliability has expanded its training offering in a new partnership with internationally renowned skills provider Mobius Institute.

The partnership will enable the AVT Reliability group of companies to deliver on-site, accredited courses in Europe, United States of America and Canada, as well as remote learning courses across the globe, in addition to its long-established UK and Ireland offering.

The company has a 40-year track record of providing a wide range of ISO18436 and non-certified training to give plant managers, reliability engineers and condition monitoring staff the sound knowledge-base required to implement a successful reliability improvement programme.

In conjunction with Mobius, AVT Reliability will offer Category I to III Vibration Analysis, Certified Level I and II Ultrasound, as well as Asset Reliability Practitioner (ARP) training, with certification through public, on-site and online courses, as well as iLearn self-study programmes.

“Our goal is to help people achieve their reliability, performance, and personal goals. We are proud to have our material taught by the practical, skilled, and professional team at AVT Reliability,” said Jason Tranter, CEO and Founder of Mobius Institute.

Specialists from across the group, including AVT Sealing Solutions Inc. in the USA, and Netherlands-based asset management specialist Van Geffen, will support the international training provision.

“The world-class Mobius Institute materials and certification are a highly valuable addition to the 2021 AVT Reliability training offer and will enable us to share our expertise with our growing international client base. Our comprehensive range of courses in condition based maintenance, engineering best practice and asset management is vital at a time when industry skill sets are declining and it is even more critical to give clients the internal knowledge to tackle and implement reliability focused programmes. The importance of being able to gain knowledge and qualifications remotely can also not be overstated in light of the Covid-19 pandemic,” added AVT Reliability Technical Director, Lee McFarlane.