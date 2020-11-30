Specialist housing and construction recruitment firm, Andersen James, has secured a long term partnership with J Tomlinson, a provider of refurbishment, new build and maintenance services in the built environment and social housing spaces.

Having worked together since 2015, Andersen James has previously recruited more than 100 candidates for the group, with key senior appointments including three of J Tomlinson’s Managing Directors and its Financial Director.

As a result of past successes, the new long term partnership will focus on creating an embedded recruitment solution to amplify J Tomlinson across a variety of sectors including care, maintenance, FM and engineering, improve the candidate journey through a consistency of approach, and placing a significant focus on cradle to grave recruitment.

Working as an extension of the J Tomlinson team, Andersen James will assist the group in nurturing the sector’s next generation of talent with an apprenticeship assessment strategy and the rollout of a trainee programme.

Priding themselves on value-add propositions, Andersen James will also offer strategic support in the attraction and recruitment of talent, as well as future proofing the business with employee engagement and retention strategies.

The contract win has resulted in Andersen James committing to two new hires, supporting its plans to secure sustainable future growth.

James Leighton, Managing Director of Andersen James, said: “We’re thrilled that our past work with J Tomlinson has led to a long term partnership to overhaul its recruitment process with our innovative solutions. We know the coronavirus pandemic has had a particular impact on youth employment, so we’re proud to be working with J Tomlinson to provide these new opportunities.”

Mark Davis, Chief Executive at J Tomlinson, said: “Andersen James have demonstrated real value through our past work together with their focus on providing an efficient recruitment process. Our new partnership will take this to the next level through working as an extension of our team to provide a world class recruitment service to the business.”

The news follows Andersen James’ recent investment into its innovative strategic partnerships service to support clients in the better attraction, recruitment and retention of talent, as well as to ensure sustainable growth following the coronavirus pandemic.

Andersen James also recently secured a long term exclusive partnership with regeneration firm, Urban Splash, and housing association, Riverside. Andersen James is a specialist recruitment partner for the housing and construction sector and offers strategic partnerships in the attracting, recruiting and retention of talent.