The Government has opened a consultation on mandatory installation of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in England. While the consultation, which closes on 11 January 2021, primarily focuses on social housing it also covers aspects of the private rented sector and is an opportunity to make the case for reform of existing regulations, where they could be improved.

This consultation follows on from the government’s social housing green paper which was published in August 2018, the social housing white paper that was published in November 2020 and the government review of carbon monoxide alarm requirements that concluded in January 2019. This consultation is launched alongside the social housing white paper and forms part of a wider package of measures designed to ensure that people are safe, and feel safe, now and in the future. It seeks to bring greater parity between the rental sectors in respect of safety.

The proposal is to amend several pieces of existing legislation so that carbon monoxide alarms are mandatory in all private and owner-occupied homes in any room with a fixed combustion appliance, for example a boiler, cooker or water heater. Gas cookers are excluded from this requirement.

Propertymark will be responding to the consultation process and we are encouraging members to respond individually as well as feeding into our collective response through your regional representative, whose details can be found on the website.

The consultation proposes that: