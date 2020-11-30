Abakus Direct, the affordable sofas and home furnishings business, has chosen leading two-person delivery company, ArrowXL to ensure its customers receive high levels of service across the whole buying experience.

Under the terms of the deal ArrowXL will be responsible for around 200 deliveries each week to homes throughout the UK. Customers will be able to choose a convenient delivery slot using ArrowXL’s diary booking system. Products including sofas and chairs will be delivered to the customer’s room of choice, subject to local lockdown measures and in line with ArrowXL’s commitment to contactless delivery and social distancing.

Deliveries will be made Monday to Saturday with items fully tracked and regular communication from the ArrowXL customer team provided about the progress of the delivery. Key objectives are to ensure a seamless customer experience from start to finish with limited damages, through careful handling undertaken by ArrowXL’s experienced teams.

Victor Laskowski, founder at Abakus Direct, said: “Our promise to our customers is that when they shop with us, the service doesn’t stop after the sale. In order to honour this promise we need to have a delivery partners who has the expertise and understanding to support this. ArrowXL share our service ethos making them the right choice for us.”

Craig Kavanagh, Sales Director at ArrowXL, said: “Quality-led companies like Abakus Direct are increasingly turning to us as we are able to deliver the high levels of service they demand for their customers with a cost-effective solution.”