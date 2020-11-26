As St. Modwen Industrial and Logistics’ largest ever speculative logistics build, the industrial unit on the second phase of its flagship Tamworth site stretches an impressive 321,204 sq. ft and features the greatest innovations in building components, including Hörmann UK’s high quality portfolio of loading solutions.

Building on its impressive industrial growth strategy, the latest construction is its highest specification to date and will act as a showcase scheme for future projects.

Phase two, named T321, spans almost 480,000sq. ft and is strategically located at the heart of the Midlands’ motorway network, just off junction 10 of the M42. It’s prime positioning was chosen to meet the gap in supply for industrial units within the region, comprising of the highest standards in manufacturing, storage and distribution solutions.

Building on its longstanding relationship with St. Modwen Industrial & Logistics, Hörmann

UK was chosen to supply and install its market leading loading bay solutions, including single and double deck shelters, to ensure the site adequately fulfils the ever-changing needs of prospective clients. Its innovative Level Access Doors, Loading Bay Doors, Dock Bumpers,

LED Traffic Lights and LED Dock Lights were also selected to provide a complete and complementary offering.

Richard Carter, Senior Director – Construction for St. Modwen Industrial and Logistics’, said: “The construction of the first and second phases at St. Modwen Park Tamworth is a significant milestone for St. Modwen Logistics & Industrial as we successfully complete the construction of our largest ever speculatively built logistics building.

“The impressive site will bring up to 1,700 jobs to the region, demonstrating our commitment to creating sustainable commercial developments that benefit all individuals involved. Phase two sets the bar for operational success, health and wellbeing, featuring our highest specification to date.



“This includes over 150 of Hörmann’s innovative loading solutions, which have been installed throughout the site to support occupiers in achieving the highest standards in operational efficiency, safety and security. St. Modwen Park Tamworth sets the precedent for our growth strategy as we look to increase our output of commercial sites throughout

2020 and beyond.”

The warehouse’s external design features single sided loading with 27 of Hörmann’s loading

bays, which can be in operation 24/7 for maximum output. 23 of the bays include Hörmann’s popular single deck loading bay doors, dock levellers and dock shelters, while the remaining four bays feature its double deck dock shelters and dock levellers. This

enables the site to adequately meet the needs of a diverse fleet, from standard heavy goods

vehicles to double deck trucks.

For increased thermal efficiency, the double deck docks are fitted with secondary electric roller blind top flaps to provide an efficient seal on smaller vehicles when using the bay, minimising any potential transfer of heat loss. This supports the site in achieving its BREEAM

‘Excellent’ accreditation, while the standard deck loading bays also offer outstanding thermal efficiency, with the insulated sectional panels enabling the doors to achieve a U- value of 0.5/Wm².K.

The loading bays are also equipped with Hörmann UK’s LED external arrow traffic lights to signal to drivers when they can safely pull off from the bay. Its functional LED dock lights have also been installed on each bay to provide outstanding levels of safety during the unloading and loading process.

Hörmann’s first class dock bumpers have also been fitted across each bay to provide additional protection. The bumpers are spring loaded to absorb the impact caused by heavy loads if they make contact with the bay, providing enhanced operational efficiency and safety to minimise any potential downtime due to damage.

Three Level Access Doors were also installed throughout the warehouse for enhanced functionality, whilst also providing comprehensive thermal efficiency with a U-Value of

0.5/Wm².K due to its composite construction and insulated sectional panels. The electronically operated doors are fitted with an anti-lift device and an interlocked heavy duty shoot bolt to provide first class security for additional peace of mind.

Paul Tulley, Key Account Manager for Hörmann UK, said: “Our presence at St. Modwen Park Tamworth is part of our wider commitment to provide £1million of loading bay solutions to St. Modwen Logistics & Industrial to support its impressive UK growth strategy.



“We are very proud to have been selected by St. Modwen Logistics & Industrial as one of the prime suppliers on its expansion journey and it reflects our continued commitment to ensure we manufacture, supply and maintain the most innovative and quality loading solutions for supply chain operators. We look forward to working together throughout 2020 to see the completion of an impressive number of sites across the country.”

To view Hörmann UK’s complete offering for the industrial market, visit

https://www.hormann.co.uk or call 01530 516868.