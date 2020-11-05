FOLLOWING a highly successful period of growth, national framework provider Pagabo has announced a number of additions to its team, including the appointment of Charley Wainwright as its ‘The Future of Construction Lead’.

The role has been created to lead on the organisation’s The Future of Construction initiative, which aims to shape the future of the construction sector through industry-wide collaboration. It will see former geo-environmental engineer Charley – who has spent ten years working for Ramboll, WSP and JNP Group – focusing on new ways of working, and how to implement them for the betterment of the whole sector.

Charley is an expert in implementing environmental solutions that benefit a range of stakeholders, as well as driving wellbeing change within the workplace, which are just two of the areas that The Future of Construction initiative aims to drive positive change in.

He said: “I’m thrilled to have joined Pagabo at a really exciting time for the business. It has been great to see that the rest of the team share my passion for finding better ways of doing things within construction – both from an environmental and wellbeing perspective.

“Everything the team has been working on – particularly since the launch of the Future of Construction initiative earlier this year – is completely aligned with my passions and experiences. For example, the work being done with Moodbeam in regard to tackling the stigma and issues around mental wellbeing within construction is an area that I am very excited to be working closely on moving forwards.

“Another area we’ll be examining is how we can adapt and bring industry qualifications to make them future-ready. We know that a great deal of technology is changing how things are done within construction, and as such the necessary skills required across the board are also changing.

“I am determined to spearhead collaborative working among industry leaders in the hope of creating a better, more cooperative future for our industry. I think the industry is heading to some great places, but the only way we will truly drive permanent positive change is through industry-wide effort, and I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in and making a real difference.”

Pagabo Sam Schofield procurement administrator

Also joining the Pagabo ranks is Sam Schofield, who joins in a new position as procurement administrator and will be responsible for the day-to-day support of all Pagabo’s frameworks and the daily operations of the business. Originally from an accounting background, Sam holds an Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) level 3 qualification, as well as previous experience working in B2B sales within the e-commerce industry.

Sam said: “I’m really pleased to have joined Pagabo as I applied for the procurement administrator vacancy as soon as it became available. It’s testament to the great work the business is doing that it’s enjoying a successful period of growth, even with everything that’s happening with COVID. I’m really looking forward to challenging myself in a new area and working with and getting to know their clients.”

Simon Toplass, chief executive officer at Pagabo, said: “With the rapid changes going on in the world in terms of technology-driven practices and changing attitudes to work-life balance, it’s really important that our industry keeps up. The workforce of tomorrow needs to see construction not just as a job, but an enticing career option, which is why we embarked on The Future of Construction initiative and created Charley’s new role.

“Creating a better future for the construction industry is at the heart of everything that we do and with his vast experience, we’re confident that Charley and Sam will help us make the necessary connections across the sector to lead the way on the changes needed to make the future of construction happen now.”

Charley and Sam are joined by two new members of Pagabo’s marketing team. Rachel Jessop has joined as the company’s marketing assistant, and Charlotte Andrews, a University of Hull student, will be undertaking her placement year, continuing the organisation’s close relationship with the university. For more information, please visit https://www.pagabo.co.uk/