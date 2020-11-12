Experienced business development professional joins growing UK structural steel contractor

Elland Steel, a growing structural steel contractor, are excited to welcome Simon Jones into the team to spearhead the planned growth at Elland Steel. Simon will be looking to grow the already expanding customer base, specifically in and around London.

Simon had previously held business development and commercial positions at Bourne Construction Engineering and SCA Group.

Mark Denham Elland Steel Chairman and MD comments:

“Elland Steel has always punched above its weight as a structural steel contractor, driven primarily by our outstanding people and industry leading levels of expertise. As we look to further develop the business, I am personally delighted to add Simon to the team and look forward to working with him. He was the outstanding candidate and will no doubt bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, and know-how into the business”

Simon Jones, Business Development Manager comments:

“The team’s expertise backed up by the existing client base means this is a really exciting time to join Elland Steel. The company’s ethos and vision make me confident that we are well positioned for further growth.”