Blenheim Estate has created a series of new waymarked permissive paths that give access to its wider estate to help local residents enjoy their environment. To date, four circular walks varying from 30 minutes to two hours have been made available with start and finish points linked to their Hanborough Gate development.

Roy Cox, Blenheim Estate’s Director, said: “Spending time in green space, taking exercise in the fresh air and communing with nature are all well-proven ways of reducing anxiety and depression. The aim of the permissive paths is to share the estate with others and to promote the benefits both of exercise and interacting with the countryside for mental and physical wellbeing.

“Rarely has this access to the outdoors been more important than now. The spacious immediate surroundings of Hanborough Gate combined with the back-door access to country walks, is a big draw for potential purchasers.

“Our Rural Team have been hard at work clearing the various routes and putting up way-markers and signage. We are planning to provide additional interpretation and information about the routes and local wildlife in the future to provide a richer experience.

“One of the real pleasures of living in this area is its rich history and heritage, and the outstanding natural beauty. We hope that by opening up new areas of the estate to local residents we will be able to share these fantastic open spaces with as wide an audience as possible.”

Pye Homes, in partnership with Blenheim Estate Homes, continues to release new homes at its Hanborough Gate development, just south west of the Blenheim Estate in Long Hanborough. A total of 169 homes will be built by May 2022, which include help to buy, shared ownership and affordable rent options.

Interest in the development has been high with buyers particularly drawn by the village’s rural location combined with accessibility with mainline trains direct to both Oxford (10 mins) and London Paddington (1 hour, 5 mins). Its location on the edge of Long Hanborough village and just five miles from Witney and Woodstock makes it part of a wider local community with Blenheim Palace itself on the doorstep.

The development will incorporate play parks, a new doctors’ surgery alongside other local amenities including a dentist, pharmacy and Post Office.

All of the properties benefit from superfast broadband as standard allowing seamless, high speed communication, essential in today’s working-from-home climate.

Property is an integral part of Blenheim’s 10-year development programme that includes tripling the Estate’s contribution to the local economy and creating a £45m endowment fund to ensure the long-term future of the World Heritage Site.