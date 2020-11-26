A new show home has opened to the public at a luxury housing development in Carterton, West Oxfordshire. Linden Gardens, a sought-after residential scheme comprising 32 homes, is due for completion in summer 2021, with first completions in February 2021, and will feature two bed apartments, three and four bed semi-detached homes and three, four and five bed detached homes, all of which will be finished to the finest quality with high spec fixtures and fittings, and landscaped gardens.

Prices will range from £250,000 to £800,000 and the opening of the new show home will give prospective buyers a glimpse into the luxury development, with visitors welcome to view the show home by booking an appointment with selling agent Connells.

To comply with current COVID-19 restrictions, measures will be in place to ensure the safety of visitors – including a health and safety questionnaire for all guests prior to viewing the show home and a limit on how many people may attend per household. For interested buyers who do not wish to visit the show home in person, a virtual video tour will be available upon request.

Located just a mile south of Carterton town centre, Linden Gardens is set in a stunning location adjacent to both Kilkenny Lane Country Park and Kilkenny Lane allotments surrounded by a range of leisure facilities and local amenities.

Neighbouring towns include Witney, Cheltenham, Burford and Swindon, with the city of Oxford and the Cotswolds situated less than 20 miles away. The development’s closest train station – Long Hanborough – is also ideally located 10 minutes from Oxford, 40 minutes from Reading and just one hour from London Paddington.

Co-founder and chief executive officer of Taggart Homes, Michael Taggart, said: “We are extremely pleased to be opening the new show home to interested buyers, so they can really immerse themselves in this beautiful family development.

“As with every property by Taggart Homes, Linden Gardens will be finished to the highest standards, featuring excellent workmanship and materials for the build, interior fixtures and landscaped gardens. The development is located in a prime position for families and commuters, with convenient road and rail links to nearby towns, cities and places of interest, including London and the Cotswolds. The development also benefits from proximity to the country park, with open fields beyond, making it a wonderfully peaceful place to live, nestled in West Oxfordshire.

“We have taken great care to ensure that the show home is a COVID-safe environment, whilst still providing visitors with the chance to see all that the property and development has to offer. For anyone who is self-isolating or uncertain about visiting in person, we have ensured that video tours of the property are available.”

Kerry Rees, Connells new homes sales advisor, said: “There has already been significant interest and excitement for this development, and we are pleased to be giving prospective homebuyers the opportunity to see inside the show home. One of the scheme’s biggest selling points is its location – tucked away in a peaceful setting, with plenty of amenities, fantastic schools and convenient connections to neighbouring cities nearby.

“The development’s variety of properties makes it the ideal location for so many different buyers from first timers to city workers and families.