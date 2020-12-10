Westcountry homebuilder Cavanna Homes has been crowned Housebuilder of the Year for the second year running in the national Housebuilder Awards 2020 – the highest endorsement of the firm’s commitment to “Building Brilliance”.

Having been awarded the title in 2019, the Cavanna Homes team were thrilled to be shortlisted again this year, and to be the only South West company in the finals of the 0-300 units per year category.

In addition to the national title, Cavanna Homes’ Kings Orchard development in the creek-side Devon village of Stoke Gabriel, near Totnes, was highly commended for ‘Best Design for Three Storeys or Fewer’, with its Alfred’s Gate development in East Devon village of Newton Poppleford, near Sidmouth also shortlisted in this category.

Michael Newman, Head of Land and Design at Torquay-based Cavanna Homes, said: “This unprecedented year has been challenging for not only us as a firm, but the construction industry as a whole, so we’re absolutely thrilled to be named Housebuilder of the Year for the second year running in these highly prestigious industry awards! It’s a fantastic achievement to have our hard work and dedication recognised on a national level by the expert judges and is testament to our team’s commitment and passion for building well-designed, high-quality homes.”

The Housebuilder Awards recognise innovation and excellence in the housebuilding industry and are run in partnership with the National House Building Council (NHBC) and the Home Builders Federations (HBF), which also awarded Cavanna Homes the maximum five-star accreditation after the firm received a 100 percent recommendation from homeowners earlier this year.

This year’s awards ceremony was an online event hosted by Housebuilder Media’s Publishing Director, Ben Roskrow and HBF’s Executive Chairman, Stewart Baseley.