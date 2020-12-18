A major educational construction project overseen by hub South West on behalf of North Lanarkshire Council and constructed by Morrison Construction, has won gold in the Best Education and Higher Education category of the 2020 International Partnership Awards.

Cumbernauld Academy & Community Theatre won the accolade at the 21st annual awards ceremony broadcast online from London on Wednesday 9 December. Another hub South West project, Ayr’s Queen Margaret Academy, was also shortlisted by the judges.

The annual Partnership Awards are organised by Partnerships Bulletin – Public Private Partnerships News & Data | Partnerships Bulletin which each year judges projects in regions around the world including Asia, Australia, USA, and Europe.

Michael McBrearty, Chief Executive of hub South West, said: “It is very gratifying that two hub South West projects were nominated for this highly prestigious award.

“The stunning Cumbernauld Academy and Theatre Campus has delivered a modern, campus with architectural finesse and construction quality of the highest standard.

“The combination of a high school and professional theatre is the first of its kind in Scotland and provides students, staff and visitors the opportunity for community-wide learning, play and socialising with a creative industry influence.

“The project demonstrates that true partnership working can deliver outstanding results to benefits students, local communities, and the local economy with real, tangible results and a long-lasting legacy.”

North Lanarkshire Council’s Frank McNally, Convener of Education and Families, said: “Congratulations to all involved in this project and on winning this prestigious national award. The campus is tremendous, and I know how proud the school community is of its stunning new home.



“The building is a symbol of our ambition to create outstanding facilities across North Lanarkshire and we are driving forward plans to create new town and community hubs throughout the area.”

Two years ago, hub South West’s Dalbeattie Learning Campus, an ‘all through’ campus comprising nursery, primary, and secondary education set in an innovative, landscaped setting, was named Best Social Infrastructure project at the 2018 Partnership Awards at the Hilton Park Lane Hotel, London.