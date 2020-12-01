Keepmoat Homes in partnership with South Liverpool Homes, Liverpool City Council and Homes England has been announced winner in the ‘Development of the Year’ category at the 2020 Liverpool City Region Property Awards.

The development on Greenway Road, Speke secured the win in this category as a result of the impact it’s made on the local community whilst addressing an immediate need for transformation in the area. The judges said the Greenway development was not just a construction project, it was a community project that is “changing people’s lives”.

Comprising of 118 family homes, the development features new and innovative modular construction methods which enables the developers to build homes at an accelerated pace, reduce the impact on the environment and offer customers high quality, sustainable homes where they could save up to 20% on their fuel bills. The team were also able to address individual needs, and specially-adapted a home for a family whose daughter has a degenerative illness.

As part of their commitment to the wider local community, Keepmoat Homes and South Liverpool Homes helped generate opportunities in training and employment through the use of sub-contractors, work placements and educational visits to the site.

Gareth Roberts, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Homes, said: “We are delighted that our Greenway development been recognised as the ‘Development of the Year’ at the 2020 Liverpool City Region Property Awards. The award win is a testament to our ongoing commitment we make to go beyond the bricks and mortar and contribute to the local community which we serve.

“A lot of hard work by many different people and partners have been involved with the site and I’m really pleased to see everyone’s efforts have been rightly recognised, despite being up against very tough competition.”

Claire Ryan, Director of Investment & Assurance at South Liverpool Homes, said “The Greenway development has been specially designed to meet the needs of local people so we are delighted to see it win this award. Not only is it our biggest single housing development in Speke to date, it also saw the first modular homes built for South Liverpool Homes too.

“Local engagement and strong partnership working with Keepmoat Homes and Liverpool City Council has been the backbone of its success, together with the much needed funding from Homes England who have been pivotal in helping us to create this new community project in Speke. We are looking forward to seeing all families settle into their homes by spring 2021.”

The Liverpool City Region Property Awards recognises businesses and people that have designed, development, funded, built and continue to manage the build environment and recognises their outstanding achievements they have made to the region. Due to the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions, no awards ceremony took place this year.