We’ve all spent more time in our homes this year. And whether you’ve enjoyed it or not, it’s opened up doors in a few surprising industries. In the UK, 76% of people spent money on homebuilding and renovations with the main reason being to make their space more comfortable. Search interest for outdoor heating increased by 300%.

The 2020 Renovation Nation Report, conducted by money.co.uk, shows more of us are spending money on renovations. Just over a fifth admitted this was due to having more disposable income since the start of the pandemic, likely caused by working from home.

In the future, more employers are planning to offer flexible working arrangements. Although working from home has been steadily growing over the last decade, this year has forced many businesses to consider a strategy moving forward.

Why does this matter to you? Because if people continue to work from home, they will continue to use their disposable income to invest in home renovations. As a home improvement retailer, your business will continue to boom.

What is the Homebuilding & Renovating Show?

The Homebuilding & Renovating Show brings together over 500 exhibitors to showcase a range of home improvement products and services. Each year, eight venues across the UK host the trade show to make sure as many businesses and visitors can attend as possible.

In 2018, The Homebuilding & Renovating Show attracted over 100,000 visitors. On average, each visitor was ready to spend £125k. Because over three-quarters of attendees are currently working on a live project, it is a fantastic opportunity for you to place your brand in front of a highly-targeted audience.

Homebuilding & Renovating Show: Line-up 2021

As you know, 2020 has been a write off when it comes to live events. While we’re all looking forward to getting back into the venues next year, it is worth highlighting the success that many businesses have had from exhibiting at virtual events.

To kick-start 2021, The Homebuilding & Renovating Show will run a virtual winter show in January. This will be a fantastic opportunity to connect with your colleagues and find out what’s been going on in your industry over the past year.

From May onwards, the events are scheduled and the planning is underway. The Homebuilding & Renovating Show will take place in:



Glasgow

Date: 22 – 23 May 2021

Venue: SEC

Surrey

Date: 26 – 27 June 2021

Venue: Sandown Park

Birmingham

Date: 8 – 11 July 2021

Venue: NEC

London

Date: 24 – 26 September 2021

Venue: ExCel

Edinburgh

Date: 16 – 17 October 2021

Venue: RHC

Harrogate

Date: 5 – 7 November 2021

Venue: Harrogate Convention Centre

Somerset

Date: 20 – 21 November 2021

Venue: Bath & West Showground

Farnborough

Date: 15 – 16 January 2022

Venue: Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre



The largest of the eight events take place at Birmingham’s NEC and ExCel London. But that doesn’t mean you should write off the small shows.

Each Homebuilding & Renovating Show attracts a different audience, all keen to find new products or suppliers. You can choose one show to exhibit at, or book a floor space at all of them for maximum exposure. Make sure you invest in reusable pop up displays to reduce the cost per show.

The other benefit of this is that it gives smaller, local businesses a chance to reach the right people. Tradesmen can only travel so far for a job so it’s a good opportunity to highlight your business in a relevant location.

Why Should You Exhibit at the Homebuilding & Renovating Show?

Exhibiting at any trade show is a great way to grow your business. You get the opportunity to meet hundreds of leads, increase brand awareness and build strong relationships with new and existing customers.

If you had the opportunity to gather your target audience in one room, would you do it? Of course you would. That’s exactly what an exhibition does for you. The Homebuilding & Renovating Show gathers individuals intending to make a home improvement purchase under one roof.

If your business operates in the home improvement market, The Homebuilding & Renovating Show is not one to miss. As well as all of the fantastic benefits you get from exhibiting, this trade show also allows you to:

Generate Sales

People who visit the Homebuilding & Renovating Show do so to find a new product or supplier. More than ¾ of them spend money with an exhibitor, with over half of them having a budget exceeding £50k. Forget chasing leads, this show will help you close deals.

Dedicated Marketing Support

Pre-show marketing is crucial if you want to generate a buzz and attract many people to your stand. The organisers of The Homebuilding & Renovating Show offer dedicated support with your pre-show marketing to anyone who books a space. Furthermore, after the event, they can provide you with post-event data so you have all the information you need to successfully follow up.

Face-to-face Communication

Home improvement’s take time and money. Often, customers want to see and feel the product before making a purchase. The Homebuilding & Renovating Show makes that possible. You can display your products on an exhibition stand and give demonstrations and talks about the benefits and uses.

Face-to-face communication helps establish a relationship. Your customers are more likely to trust you; therefore, they’re more likely to return. Just make sure you have a few literature stands to hold your catalogues and brochures so those leads don’t walk away empty-handed.

What are Visitors Looking for in 2021?

This year has thrown things up in the air. While some businesses decided to close, others had more enquiries than they knew what to do with. Home improvement, as you already know, was one of the industries that saw significant growth. But which rooms in particular are people keen to renovate?

Surprisingly, home offices didn’t top the list. Flexible working means people have more time to manage a healthy work-life balance. Garden studios, greenhouses, home gyms and bars make up the pandemic dream home.

Are you Ready to Book your Exhibition Space at the Homebuilding & Renovating Show?

The Homebuilding & Renovating Show is a fantastic opportunity for any business operating in the home improvement industry. By exhibiting, you are placing your brand in the centre of a room full of your target audience. These visitors are currently working on a renovation project. They’re at the show to buy a product.

Booking a space at the Homebuilding & Renovating Show is easy. Just head to the event’s website and register your interest. A member of their team will be in touch with you to discuss your options. You’ll often get a good deal if you book multiple shows or enquire quick enough to get the early bird discount.

Once you’ve done that, remember to take advantage of the pre-show marketing that their team will help with. A good pre-show strategy will boost your ROI by driving footfall on your exhibition stand. While you’re at it, make sure you get a killer exhibition stand designed as well. First impressions count!

And all that’s left to say is good luck! We’re looking forward to getting back into the venues and we can’t wait to catch up with everyone after such a boring year.