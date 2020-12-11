The launch of a Climate Action Roadmap from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) which aims to bring the retail industry and its supply chains to Net Zero by 2040 has been welcomed by Priva UK. However, to achieve these goals, greater levels of investment in smart building technologies will be needed, says the controls manufacturer.

With over 60 leading retailers committing resources to delivering the new Roadmap, the BRC’s initiative is proof of the retail industry’s determination to decarbonise stores by 2030, deliveries by 2035 and products by 2040.

The Climate Action Roadmap sets out five areas of action:

Putting decarbonisation at the core of all business decision making

Reducing carbon emissions from shops and distribution centres

Moving to net zero logistics operations

Increasing sustainably sourced products

Helping customers and employees to live low carbon lifestyles

Working with several of Britain’s biggest retail brands – including two major supermarket chains – building controls manufacturer Priva UK says it stands ready to support its retail customers in meeting their energy efficiency ambitions.

“We are delighted to see such energy and determination from within the retail industry in the fight against climate change,” says Gavin Holvey, General Manager UK & Ireland at Priva UK.

“It’s fair to say the opportunities to reduce carbon emissions in retail are huge. However, for this vision to be realised, the retail industry will need to work with its suppliers – like Priva UK – to accelerate the adoption of smart building technologies which have the potential for energy savings (within buildings) of up to 40%. For any retailer yet to invest or implement such technologies, we stand ready to help them start this journey.”

Commenting on the launch of the Roadmap,Helen Dickinson OBE, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium said: “Never before has an entire industry been so ambitious in tackling climate change. Retail is the critical gateway between vast international supply chains and every one of us as citizens. We have a fantastic opportunity to make a real global difference if we can all work collectively.”

BRC Climate Action Roadmap Executive Summary found here

BRC Climate Action Roadmap found here